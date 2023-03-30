Enjoy a Neo Thai Chinese menu at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar the hip hangout spot unlike anywhere else in Yaowarat
Bangkok, Thailand – JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, the signature eatery at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown in Yaowarat, has a new Neo Thai Chinese menu that offers tasty tapas-style dishes inspired by the rich Thai and Chinese culinary heritage of Chinatown.
Sip, munch and mingle at Chinatown’s hangout spot located right in the heart of the colourful neighbourhood, within a short walking distance from MRT Wat Mangkon and Yaowarat road. The new menu includes Thai Chinese bites with a fun, creative twist that also go well with the restaurant’s curated beverage offerings.
“Our dishes are inspired by the culturally rich surroundings that harmoniously blend Thai and Chinese heritage with modern, international flair,” explains Chef Wissanu ‘Nu’ Tiewtagoon, head chef of JAM JAM Eatery & Bar and the mastermind behind its new tantalising menu. “Each dish comes in small portions to create a fun, engaging sharing experience among friends. We also aim for a very casual, relaxing dining experience where you can start the meal with any dish you feel like and mix and match the flavours as you go.”
Using a mix of local and imported produce as well as house-made ingredients, the menu includes yummy selections that can be had as appetisers, small entrees or snacks such as the savoury and addictive Salted Egg Pumpkin where Japanese pumpkin slices are coated with house-made salted duck egg yolk and deep-fried to perfection; XO Gambas Ajillo with tiger prawns in Hong Kong-style XO sauce served with a supple steamed bun; and the all-time favourite crunchy Turnip Cakes with wok hei bean sprouts, organic egg and black soy sauce.
There are more mouth-watering bites in the charcoal skewer section that is perfect for sharing. These include Wasabi Mustard Beef with Australian Angus beef and creamy mustard and wasabi sauce, Scallion Chicken with house-made aromatic lemongrass and scallion sauce, succulent Char Siu Pork Belly, Larb Beef Tsukune with aromatic Thai herbs and egg yolk, Mala Mushrooms, juicy Sea Salt Chicken Wings and many others. Side dishes include Yin-Yang Fried Rice with barbecue pork and salted fish, XO Noodles and Garden Salad with Yuzu Dressing can also be enjoyed.
Pair your dishes with a variety of beverages, either alcoholic or non-alcoholic, that are created with Asian spirits and ingredients, or opt for cocktails, craft beer on tap, fine wines and spirits.
Cap off the meal with some sweet treats that feature Banana Toffee Rolls served with vanilla ice cream, and Salted Egg Ice Cream with coconut ice cream, frozen salted duck egg yolk, rice crackers and caramelized peanuts.
JAM JAM Eatery & Bar is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Dine in and immerse yourself with the cosy design with timber finishes and contemporary Asian accents, or lounge around in the enclosed courtyard that gives a soothing outdoor feel but with the cooling comforts of air conditioning. Whether it’s a quick bite, a power afternoon coffee, a hearty meal among friends, a few evening drinks to unwind or a game of pool, JAM JAM Eatery & Bar is a restaurant, bar and café rolled into one. Relax, recharge and regroup with friends at any time of the day.
A la carte dishes are available from 11am onwards. All pricing are subject to 7% tax and 10% service charge.
Experience the all-new, Neo Thai Chinese dining experience at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, located on Level 4 of ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, open daily from 6.30am to 11pm. Parking is available at I’m Chinatown.
For more information or reservations, please contact: Tel. +66 (0) 2220 8999 or email [email protected] and website www.asaihotels.com/locations/bangkok-chinatown/