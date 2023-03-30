Enjoy a Neo Thai Chinese menu at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar the hip hangout spot unlike anywhere else in Yaowarat

Sip, munch and mingle at Chinatown’s hangout spot located right in the heart of the colourful neighbourhood, within a short walking distance from MRT Wat Mangkon and Yaowarat road. The new menu includes Thai Chinese bites with a fun, creative twist that also go well with the restaurant’s curated beverage offerings.

“Our dishes are inspired by the culturally rich surroundings that harmoniously blend Thai and Chinese heritage with modern, international flair,” explains Chef Wissanu ‘Nu’ Tiewtagoon, head chef of JAM JAM Eatery & Bar and the mastermind behind its new tantalising menu. “Each dish comes in small portions to create a fun, engaging sharing experience among friends. We also aim for a very casual, relaxing dining experience where you can start the meal with any dish you feel like and mix and match the flavours as you go.”

Using a mix of local and imported produce as well as house-made ingredients, the menu includes yummy selections that can be had as appetisers, small entrees or snacks such as the savoury and addictive Salted Egg Pumpkin where Japanese pumpkin slices are coated with house-made salted duck egg yolk and deep-fried to perfection; XO Gambas Ajillo with tiger prawns in Hong Kong-style XO sauce served with a supple steamed bun; and the all-time favourite crunchy Turnip Cakes with wok hei bean sprouts, organic egg and black soy sauce.