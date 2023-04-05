NIPPON PAINT launches a new campaign "BEYOND SHIELD, STILL BOND - WEATHERBOND"
Creating a new phenomenon in the premium exterior paint market with Japanese technology, durable, offering over 15+ years of protection.
NIPPON PAINT, reinforcing the company as Asia’s No. 1 paint brand and the leader in the Thai painting industry, introducing the latest durable paint “NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND” to penetrate the ultra-premium exterior paint market under the advertising campaign "BEYOND SHIELD, STILL BOND - WEATHERBOND”, highlighting the strength of durability for 15 years+ of protection against extreme climate conditions causing all paint problems on wall, impressing homeowners with beautiful and durable painting as if it was newly painted. The company has also come up with emotional value marketing concepts through its O2O strategy, and it is confident to drive sales growth of at least 25 percent by the end of the year.
"BEYOND SHIELD, STILL BOND - WEATHERBOND”, a heartwarming campaign that begins based on extensive research done by Nippon Paint’s R&D team with an understanding of the true needs of customers who need advanced protection for their home exteriors. The presentation of NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND color products is created distinctively with Emotional Value, conveyed through the commercial film title “An unfadable beauty of memories” with the hashtag #FeelChangeColorDoesNot (#ฟีลเปลี่ยนสีไม่เปลี่ยน)
The film tells the story of a boy and his memories of the house’s color from when he was young until he grew up as a young man who has been through many stories and feelings about the house paint over the past 15 years. Things have changed over time, but the house painted with NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND remains along with the beautiful feeling, never changing. This commercial ad was created for emphasizing excellent durability properties, and timeless beauty for more than 15 years with full efficiency and without causing disturbing color problems.
The campaign comes with the concept of proactive O2O or ONLINE to OFFLINE marketing, starting with reviving a familiar abandoned building, which is like an icon of the Ratchada-Ladprao area with a creative billboard silhouette of a bright red house with an LED screen that tells touching memories of a boy in different age linked to the commercial ad ‘An unfadable beauty of memories’. Later on, the campaign will engage more target groups with communication to many types of media that are interesting and attractive. The brand has also enhanced the reach of its campaigns and products with a Customized Message, and with a Localized marketing strategy through well-known KOLs living in each region of the country. Moreover, there will be promotions that meet the needs of either those who want to buy online or at product distribution centers across the country.
Mr. Watchara Siriritthichai, General Manager of Nippon Paint Decorative Coatings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of "Nippon Paint" in Thailand as Japan-based Asia’s number one paint brand and the fourth leading brand in the world market, revealed that to support economic recovery especially the real estate sector that has grown since the fourth quarter of 2022, while continuous expansion since the beginning of 2023, driving demand in the market, while consumers concern more to home improvements in welcoming the Songkran Festival and ensure the beauty of the house in the long term; as a result, Nippon Paint foresees an opportunity in the exterior paint introducing “NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND” exterior house paint, with an ultra-premium grade, the only one that is ready to deliver the highest quality paint task, high durable, beautiful with the ultimate technology called “WEATHERBOND" exclusively from Japan with four key features that meet all needs as follows:
- Timeless Durable 15+ years
- Protection from hairline cracks, flaking
- Beyond Weather Protection
- Washability
Those properties are due to the fact that NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND paint is produced and developed from high-quality acrylic elastomeric exterior paint, with superior bonding of each molecule, which aid in crack bridging and protection from hairline cracks. These high-performance features ensure that homes are protected from climatic incursions, which lead to chalking, flaking, dampness, and moldy surfaces. WEATHERBOND provides good film integrity and excellent color retention, which ensures that exterior walls stay beautiful for more than 15 years, preventing the occurrence of stains - salt stains, and waterproofing. It also reflects up to 94% of solar radiation, reducing the temperature by 12 degrees Celsius and being safe from mercury and lead.
“NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND” is suitable for consumers who are looking for high-quality, durable, beautiful home paint, and entrepreneurs including painters, designers, and project owners to ensure beautiful work, save time, save labor costs, and the cost of after-sales service. Thus, NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND is the flagship color that will drive the sales of Nippon Paint this year to achieve at least 25 percent growth as the target,” Mr. Watchara added.
Mr. Narongrit Malainual, Marketing Director of Nippon Paint Decorative Coatings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said that under Nippon Paint's marketing strategy, the company will continue to reinforce our expertise in home and building paints or being ‘The Coatings Expert’ through the ‘Inspired by you’ strategy with the "3C" concept, which is included: Customer Centric Customized Solution and Concrete Innovation.
“The "NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND" marketing campaign begins by adopting the Customer Centric concept by studying the needs of two main groups of consumers, namely Generation X and Generation Y. It was found that most of the two generations are looking for beautiful and durable exterior paint. The company, therefore, began to plan a marketing and communication strategy that corresponds to and meets the needs through the concept of Customized Solutions to ensure that the product covers all needs. We develop the solution with Concrete Innovation until it becomes the ultimate Weatherbond technology,” Mr. Narongrit explained.
In 2023, the Thai painting industry is expected to grow by about 10 percent, resulting in a total value of 30 billion baht, an increase from the previous year with a total value of over 27 billion baht, which was up by 6 percent. From the total market value, it could be divided into 30 percent selling through Modern Trade with the segment expanded about 12 -15 percent last year, while 50 percent went to Traditional Trade with stable growth, and the remaining of about 20 percent went to Direct Sale, which was expanded by 8-10 percent last year.
Meanwhile, Nippon Paint is set to achieve 25 percent growth this year.
Interested in more details of the campaign "Beyond SHIELD, there is still BOND - WEATHERBOND", and commercial ad " An unfadable beauty of memories ", please visit our Facebook Fanpage: Nippon Paint Decorative and Youtube channel: Nippon Paint Decorative. There will also have many special promotions through leading modern trade stores and Nippon Paint dealers nationwide from today until June 30, 2023.