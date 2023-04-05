NIPPON PAINT launches a new campaign "BEYOND SHIELD, STILL BOND - WEATHERBOND"

Mr. Watchara Siriritthichai, General Manager of Nippon Paint Decorative Coatings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of "Nippon Paint" in Thailand as Japan-based Asia’s number one paint brand and the fourth leading brand in the world market, revealed that to support economic recovery especially the real estate sector that has grown since the fourth quarter of 2022, while continuous expansion since the beginning of 2023, driving demand in the market, while consumers concern more to home improvements in welcoming the Songkran Festival and ensure the beauty of the house in the long term; as a result, Nippon Paint foresees an opportunity in the exterior paint introducing “NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND” exterior house paint, with an ultra-premium grade, the only one that is ready to deliver the highest quality paint task, high durable, beautiful with the ultimate technology called “WEATHERBOND" exclusively from Japan with four key features that meet all needs as follows:

Timeless Durable 15+ years

Protection from hairline cracks, flaking

Beyond Weather Protection

Washability

Those properties are due to the fact that NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND paint is produced and developed from high-quality acrylic elastomeric exterior paint, with superior bonding of each molecule, which aid in crack bridging and protection from hairline cracks. These high-performance features ensure that homes are protected from climatic incursions, which lead to chalking, flaking, dampness, and moldy surfaces. WEATHERBOND provides good film integrity and excellent color retention, which ensures that exterior walls stay beautiful for more than 15 years, preventing the occurrence of stains - salt stains, and waterproofing. It also reflects up to 94% of solar radiation, reducing the temperature by 12 degrees Celsius and being safe from mercury and lead.

“NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND” is suitable for consumers who are looking for high-quality, durable, beautiful home paint, and entrepreneurs including painters, designers, and project owners to ensure beautiful work, save time, save labor costs, and the cost of after-sales service. Thus, NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND is the flagship color that will drive the sales of Nippon Paint this year to achieve at least 25 percent growth as the target,” Mr. Watchara added.

Mr. Narongrit Malainual, Marketing Director of Nippon Paint Decorative Coatings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said that under Nippon Paint's marketing strategy, the company will continue to reinforce our expertise in home and building paints or being ‘The Coatings Expert’ through the ‘Inspired by you’ strategy with the "3C" concept, which is included: Customer Centric Customized Solution and Concrete Innovation.

“The "NIPPON PAINT WEATHERBOND" marketing campaign begins by adopting the Customer Centric concept by studying the needs of two main groups of consumers, namely Generation X and Generation Y. It was found that most of the two generations are looking for beautiful and durable exterior paint. The company, therefore, began to plan a marketing and communication strategy that corresponds to and meets the needs through the concept of Customized Solutions to ensure that the product covers all needs. We develop the solution with Concrete Innovation until it becomes the ultimate Weatherbond technology,” Mr. Narongrit explained.

In 2023, the Thai painting industry is expected to grow by about 10 percent, resulting in a total value of 30 billion baht, an increase from the previous year with a total value of over 27 billion baht, which was up by 6 percent. From the total market value, it could be divided into 30 percent selling through Modern Trade with the segment expanded about 12 -15 percent last year, while 50 percent went to Traditional Trade with stable growth, and the remaining of about 20 percent went to Direct Sale, which was expanded by 8-10 percent last year.

Meanwhile, Nippon Paint is set to achieve 25 percent growth this year.

Interested in more details of the campaign "Beyond SHIELD, there is still BOND - WEATHERBOND", and commercial ad " An unfadable beauty of memories ", please visit our Facebook Fanpage: Nippon Paint Decorative and Youtube channel: Nippon Paint Decorative. There will also have many special promotions through leading modern trade stores and Nippon Paint dealers nationwide from today until June 30, 2023.