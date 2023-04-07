Royal Cargo Vietnam Co Ltd invitation announcement of member’s council meeting on​ April​ 17, 2023

Access link: For security purposes, the access link is only sent to the Member who notified to be participated online.

The meeting agenda: Change to the company legal representative of RCV.

I, the chairman of the Member’s Council, would like to invite Members of Memberr’s Council to attend the Member’s Council Meeting (“the MC Meeting”) asthe above schedule.

We are highly appreciated your attendance.

Sincerely yours!

For and on behalf of the Royal Cargo Vietnam Company Limited

Michael Kurt Räuber,

Chairman of Member’s Council.