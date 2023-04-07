Royal Cargo Vietnam Co Ltd invitation announcement of member’s council meeting on​ April​ 17, 2023

Royal Cargo Vietnam Co Ltd invitation announcement of member’s council meeting on​ April​ 17, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023

To: Members​ of​ Member's​ Council

Time: From 2.00 - 3.00 pm (GMT+7 time of Vietnam) dated April 17, 2023.

Venue: Head office at floor 18, Pearl Plaza Building, 561A Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Method: In person and Conference call via Zoom / MS Teams Live in case the Members / their authorised representatives not to attend at the head office.

Access link: For security purposes, the access link is only sent to the Member who notified to be participated online.

The meeting agenda: Change to the company legal representative of RCV.

I, the chairman of the Member’s Council, would like to invite Members of Memberr’s Council to attend the Member’s Council Meeting (“the MC Meeting”) asthe above schedule.

We are highly appreciated your attendance.

Sincerely yours!

For and on behalf of the Royal Cargo Vietnam Company Limited

Michael Kurt Räuber,

Chairman of Member’s Council.

