Centara celebrates building completion of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka

Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts (left) visits Centara Grand Hotel Osaka to celebrate the hotel completion and join building completion’s religious ceremony.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, together with Taisei Corporation and Kanden Realty & Development, have officially announced the Building Completion of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, which will start welcoming guests on 1 July 2023.

The hotel will open on 1 July 2023 as the first hotel in Japan of Centara Hotels & Resorts, which is part of the Central Group and Thailand’s leading hotel operator that has hotels in 13 countries, mainly in Thailand.

The hotel's grand concept is "a fusion of Thai and Japanese aesthetics", with 515 guest rooms, an authentic Thai-style spa and a rooftop restaurant on the top floor with a spectacular view of Osaka. In addition, a wide range of restaurants and bars, from casual to high-end, offer a variety of cuisines, including authentic Thai cuisine, smoked dishes and steakhouses.

The hotel, together with the adjacent facilities, forms an integrated district, Namba Parks South, and the lower floors are designed to harmonise with the surrounding environment through a unified design for the entire district, while the existing pedestrian deck will be widened to create a safe and comfortable space that attracts many people, contributing to the further development of the Namba area in Osaka.

