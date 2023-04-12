Resolve2Win campaign debuts in Bangkok, promoting Hong Kong’s legal services

The plenary session – Hong Kong as a Deal Making and Dispute Resolution Hub – is one of the major activities for the delegation. Mr Cheung, and Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC are the officiating guests of the forum.In his welcome remarks, Dr Patrick Lau said: “Hong Kong has a large, well-established legal sector full of professionals well-versed in legal systems across the world, making the city the perfect choice for anyone seeking legal services. As business links grow between ASEAN countries and Mainland China, particularly the Greater Bay Area, disputes are bound to arise. All parties would agree that arbitration and mediation is a better approach than litigation. In today’s forum, we will find out how businesses in Thailand, ASEAN and Mainland China can use Hong Kong as a dispute-resolution platform."

Highlighting the unique opportunities offered by Hong Kong as the only common law jurisdiction within China under "one country, two systems", Mr Cheung pointed out that national strategies including the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Development and the Belt and Road Initiative not only have injected continuous impetus to the growth of Hong Kong, but also brought opportunities to ASEAN member states.

He further said that as the leading legal and dispute resolution services centre in the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong has a strong pool of legal talents particularly in the area of dispute resolution services. He encouraged enterprises and talents to capitalise on Hong Kong's unique advantages of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world under "one country, two systems" to tap into the development opportunities of the GBA and beyond.

Mr Cheung reiterated that the National Security Law has provided stability and a secure environment to enterprises and investors, which is conducive for both local and international businesses in Hong Kong to flourish.

The plenary session was hosted by Mr Jose Maurellet, SC, Senior Counsel, Des Voeux Chambers, Vice-Chairman of Hong Kong Bar Association, with panelists Ms Winnie Tam, SBS, SC, JP, Senior Counsel, Des Voeux Chambers and Mr Tommy Tong, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. The speakers shed light on Hong Kong’s advantages in corporate and commercial legal services and illustrated why Hong Kong was an effective platform of arbitration and mediation for resolving commercial disputes. They also provided practical tips for Thai businesses to handle cross-border commercial disputes, especially when Mainland Chinese parties are involved.

The next session, Mediate First Pledge, featured speakers Mr Rimsky Yuen, Chairman, Hong Kong Mediation Accreditation Association Limited, and Ms Ereblinda Sadiku, Legal Counsel, Thailand Arbitration Center. They focused on the flexibility and other advantages of mediation for dispute resolution. More than 10 Thai companies confirmed their willingness to deploy mediation before turning to other resolution methods, including litigation. The HKTDC also arranged a luncheon and interaction session for legal representatives from Hong Kong and legal and business sectors from Thailand to in depth discussions on the story in Hong Kong. There were more than 200 participants.



Networking for Hong Kong legal practitioners and Thai businesses

During the three-day trip, the Hong Kong legal delegation paid a courtesy visit to legal and business group, including Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Thailand Arbitration Center and Lawyers Council of Thailand to discuss the potential to collaborate.

After the Resolve2Win Campaign launch in Thailand, the HKTDC will continue to work with DoJ. There will be promotion for the legal and dispute resolution services of Hong Kong in the GBA early next year, which will showcase the robust legal system, a solid foundation of the rule of law and diversified legal and dispute resolution services in Hong Kong while at the same time help to better understand the views of mainland stakeholders and their needs towards Hong Kong’s legal and dispute resolution services.