UOB Thailand treats its customers to a lavish wine tasting extravaganza

As one of the leading banks in Thailand, UOB recognises the unique needs of their customers. With this in mind, UOB Thailand organised an exclusive wine tasting experience that allowed their UOB Privilege Reserve and Privilege Banking customers to sample some of the finest wines from around the world.

The event was led by a team of expert sommeliers who guided guests through a selection of carefully curated wines. From classic Fresh Bordeaux to bold Shiraz from the new world wine collections, guests were able to taste and compare different styles and regions.

Mr Nakhon Vorakanonta, Executive Director, Head of Wealth Sales & Distribution, UOB Thailand, said, “We are delighted to offer our UOB Privilege Reserve and Privilege Banking customers this unique opportunity to experience some of the best wines from around the world. At UOB, we understand that our clients have discerning tastes and we strive to provide them with experience that meet their expectations.”

This wine tasting event is just one example of how UOB is committed to providing exceptional service and experience for its customers. As one of Asia’s leading financial institutions, UOB has a long-standing reputation for delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

