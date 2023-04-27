Zuma lunchtime menu goes in a donburi direction Perfect for those with a little time but demand quality

Head chef Cinzia Pernici says that one of the main characteristic at Zuma is that dishes are intended to be shared, but lunch guests are often eating with business partners or colleagues.

“That’s why our new lunch menu dishes are designed and served to be enjoyed individually,” she says. “Everybody can choose two starters and a main course among a variety of Zuma dishes.”

Some of the starters favourites from the previous menu have been kept, like cod and shrimp gyoza, and new options including yakitori and white shrimp tempura have been added.

“The bigger change is on the mains,” says Chef Pernici. “We decided to go toward a donburi, or rice-bowl, experience. Donburi are super popular in Japan, particularly at lunch time. Very versatile and easy to eat. Our aim is to combine this with our own Zuma flavours.”

There is a large choice of donburi, including spicy beef, salmon teriyaki, black cod, and chilean seabass, all remodelled to be served on top of steamed rice. Shogayaki chicken donburi, and ginger teriyaki flavoured grilled chicken topped with spring onions, sesame and shichimi pepper are new tastes. Zuma’s well loved bowl of sashimi over sushi rice is on the list as well.

“Takana fried rice is still available and there is now one more choice as vegetarian main, smoked tofu donburi with spicy miso,” says Pernici. “There was some doubt when I first said I would do this dish, but after trying it there was no question! Tofu and rice make a very nice, smooth and juicy combination.”