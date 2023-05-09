Centara Korat invites you to experience a new premium “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la carte buffet at “House of Kin KORAT”
The contemporary designed restaurant caters to all ages and lifestyles of everyone in the family
Centara Korat Hotel, an all-in-one leisure and lifestyle destination in the Northeast of Thailand, is inviting you to experience the fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights in the newly premium “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la caret buffet style at House of Kin KORAT restaurant. Located in the heart of Korat, House of Kin KORAT restaurant is a perfect destination for family and friends to indulge in a variety of Japanese, European, Thai, and dessert dishes curated by the award-winning chef, “Chef Gur-Angkur Rodcharoen”. His exceptional skills have won him numerous culinary awards and made him a master in the art of cooking.
House of Kin KORAT restaurant was designed under the Three Generation Restaurant or Family Dining concept, with a unique minimalist design that emphasises natural colours to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. Indulge in a variety of dishes from the ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT buffet, including the highlights such as Spaghetti with Mentaiko Fish Egg, Grilled Steak served with butter sauce and truffle mashed potatoes, and a fresh and delicious selection of sashimi. Don't miss out on the opportunity to savour these delectable dishes that are sure to please your taste buds.
For those who love international buffet, House of Kin KORAT offers an "ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT" a la carte buffet priced at 699 baht++ per person. Customers can reserve their seats in advance through online channels at https://www.facebook.com/centarakorat and Line: @centarakorat / https://lin.ee/CP1ZGeH
House of Kin KORAT restaurant is open daily on the 1st floor of Centara Hotel Korat in three time slots: from 6:00am to 10:00am for breakfast, 11:30am to 2:00pm for lunch, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm for dinner.
For more information about Centara Hotel Korat, please visit:
Website: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/th/cko
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/centarakorat
Line: @centarakorat / https://lin.ee/CP1ZGeH
Tel: 044-251234