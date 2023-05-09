Centara Korat invites you to experience a new premium “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la carte buffet at “House of Kin KORAT”

Centara Korat Hotel, an all-in-one leisure and lifestyle destination in the Northeast of Thailand, is inviting you to experience the fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights in the newly premium “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la caret buffet style at House of Kin KORAT restaurant. Located in the heart of Korat, House of Kin KORAT restaurant is a perfect destination for family and friends to indulge in a variety of Japanese, European, Thai, and dessert dishes curated by the award-winning chef, “Chef Gur-Angkur Rodcharoen”. His exceptional skills have won him numerous culinary awards and made him a master in the art of cooking.

House of Kin KORAT restaurant was designed under the Three Generation Restaurant or Family Dining concept, with a unique minimalist design that emphasises natural colours to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. Indulge in a variety of dishes from the ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT buffet, including the highlights such as Spaghetti with Mentaiko Fish Egg, Grilled Steak served with butter sauce and truffle mashed potatoes, and a fresh and delicious selection of sashimi. Don't miss out on the opportunity to savour these delectable dishes that are sure to please your taste buds.