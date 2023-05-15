King’s Bangkok launches 'King's Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship'

Professor Sakorn further explained the concept and expected outcomes of the King's Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship for high-potential students: "The King's Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship programme was made possible thanks to the belief of King's Bangkok teachers and executives. By changing the life of a bright and talented child, we can create opportunities for them to grow up and become adults who can better our society. In the past, funding for this concept was typically only available from government agencies, either domestic or foreign. Many scholarships with similar goals have found that opportunities are only available at the higher education level, or that recipients are required to work in certain fields according to specified conditions. The King's Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship is a ground-breaking initiative, in which the private sector will provide scholarships to students from high school to higher education to go further with no limitation."

This scholarship will be awarded to students who possess high educational potential and talent, but lack opportunities or access to education within the international school system. The scholarship covers free tuition, equipment, and other related educational expenses from the time the student enters Year 10 (Mathayom 3) or Year 12 (Mathayom 5) until graduation from Year 13 (Mathayom 6). Furthermore, if the student is able to pass the tests and pursue studies in leading universities either in Thailand and abroad, there is an opportunity to receive continuous scholarship subsidies until the completion of a Bachelor's degree, up to 1 million Baht. As a result, if the scholar enters in Year 10 at King’s Bangkok, they could be entitled to as much as 5 million Baht of financial support from the first day they join until graduating from school.

Mrs Sarah Raffray, Executive Principal at King's College International School Bangkok and former Chair of Society of Heads (SOH) in the UK, spoke about the entry requirements for the King's Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship. She emphasised that the students must be academically gifted, great-hearted, and highly motivated in terms of developing themselves and society further. “Our school is founded on the principles of our sister school, King's Wimbledon, which is one of the best schools in the world. Our vision is underpinned by three core pillars: Academic Excellence, an extensive and ambitious Co-curricular Programme, and Pastoral Care which places the student at the heart of all we do. Our students will be formed with lifelong values of good manners, kindness, and wisdom. Students who are applying for this scholarship must have demonstrated consistent excellent academic performance and must also share our values and the desire to give back to and contribute to society.”

Students who are awarded the King’s Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship will have the opportunity to study at one of the best-in-class teaching and learning facilities and receive world-class educational lessons in subjects they are passionate about, under the British curriculum, with no additional fees. Regardless of the dreams of these scholars, we strongly believe that the King’s Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship will expand their educational opportunities, enable them to obtain a world-class education without having to study abroad at senior school, transforming their lives, as well as helping to develop themselves and their country in the future.

If you have a child who is due to study in Year 10 (Mathayom 3) or Year 12 (Mathayom 5) in the upcoming academic year, you can follow the link and apply for the King’s Bangkok Academic Excellence Scholarship at https://opl.to/kingsbangkokscholarship.