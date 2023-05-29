UOB inspires its region-wide customers with the new cards film ‘For All You Love’

Mrs Vira-Anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul, Head of Retail and Brand, UOB Thailand, said “Following the acquisition of Citi’s retail business in four countries, UOB is ready to better serve the growing customer base across ASEAN. This film marks our ambition to inspire our seven million customers, our staff, business partners and prospective customers.”

Through the film, viewers will embark on a playful journey in Barcelona, Spain, through the eyes of a dynamic couple enjoying fun moments together. The couple in the film represent the aspirations of UOB’s customers and embody their love for travel, feasting, retail and experiences. The film demonstrates how the global strength of UOB credit cards enables the couple to go on many exciting experiences together.

As consumers look for the best in dining, travel and retail at home and abroad, UOB’s unparalleled regional coverage and local network can serve unique lifestyle needs and preferences across ASEAN. Currently, UOB has the largest ASEAN consumer banking footprint and is the top three cards issuer in Thailand.

The film was directed by David Tsui – a filmmaker renowned for his storytelling ability and his emotive ‘Path of Love’ ad series for Solvil et Titus. The music is a re-composed version of the famous classic song, “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart’, designed to evoke emotions and create a light-hearted feeling of romance for viewers.

For Thailand, the film is now broadcast across online media channels and out-of-home media. Watch the full cut of the film here.