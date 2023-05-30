Finschia Foundation upgrades Blockchain Mainnet, renaming crypto asset LINK (LN) to FINSCHIA (FNSA)

Data from the 2nd generation mainnet Daphne has been integrated into Finschia so that the amount of crypto assets and staking history held by the existing Finschia will remain the same. Users will be rewarded for their contributions to the existing Finschia ecosystem in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with the Token Economy 2.0 policy.

Along with the mainnet integration, the Finschia Foundation also renamed its crypto asset LINK (LN) to FINSCHIA (FNSA). By renaming both the existing mainnet to Finschia and the crypto asset to FINSCHIA, the Foundation aims to build a public blockchain platform that can be easily used by partners and users not only with LINE, but also from various fields.

"The new blockchain mainnet will be able to provide a more stable and transparent blockchain platform," said Youngsu Ko, Chairman of the Finschia Foundation Council. "Our goal is to grow into an ecosystem centered on the popularization of Web3 under the new name 'Finschia'."

Moreover, following the Foundation's announcement of the service contribution reward policy for users who enhance the value of the Finschia ecosystem in April, the global NFT platform DOSI was introduced as the first service contributor on May 24. Any user who contributes to Finschia by making payments and transactions with FINSCHIA (FNSA) can register as a contributor and will be rewarded based on their contribution. Users wanting to be contributors can register through the Foundation ([email protected]).