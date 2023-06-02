Experience an Extraordinary Upcycled Art Exhibition at Jungceylon
Explore the exhibition "Solutions to Plastic Pollution" at Jungceylon during the month of environmental awareness on World Ocean Day.
Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, extends a warm invitation to the people of Phuket and tourists to join in environmental conservation efforts on World Ocean Day throughout June 2023.
The exhibition "Solutions to Plastic Pollution" aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic through a display of artworks crafted from marine debris, under the captivating theme "Shout Out for Wild Ocean".
This remarkable exhibition showcases a diverse collection of waste materials, including over 100 kilograms of debris collected from both Jungceylon and Patong Beach. Among the displays, you will marvel at the artistic renditions of marine creatures, such as sea turtles, starfish, whales, octopus, and corals. The aim is to instill a sense of awareness and encourage a reduction in the use of materials that contribute to the persistence of non-biodegradable plastic waste.
Additionally, on World Ocean Day, 8th June 2023, explore a special booth presented by the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation. Featuring unique items like eco-bags, turtle dolls, and marine animal souvenirs. All proceeds from the merchandise sales will be generously donated to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, supporting their ongoing efforts in marine turtle conservation and environmental initiatives, without any deductions.
The upcycled art exhibition "Solutions to Plastic Pollution" starting today until 30th June at The Garden Zone, Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket.