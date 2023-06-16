"Blue Tree Phuket" is moving toward promoting itself as the "Entertainment HUB"

To organize the Spartan Race Thailand 2023 this time, Blue Tree Phuket can fully perform our potential as a hub. And in the future, we will continue to be a world-class water sports hub with our strength having the high diving tower, we have our in-house high diving team to meet all lifestyles not only for playing sports but full of fun and challenges.

“Spartan Race Thailand 2023 is an event that promotes the growth of tourism and benefits Blue Tree and many alliances as we have been working with many different partners, resulting in very different and beneficial results, leading to close partnerships. As a result, we are confident that Spartan Race and Blue Tree Phuket will continue to collaborate on a deeper level, in the long run, to strengthen and promote both brands to be more well-known and will surely attract more people to attend the event,” Mr. Johan said.

Spartan Race Thailand 2023 is held as part of Thailand’s Mega Events & World Festivals for the first time with two TRIFECTA Weekends challenges for endurance athletes, in the highly acclaimed tourism host cities of Thailand, Pattaya, and Phuket. The first Spartan Trail race "Pattaya Spartan Trifecta Weekend and Trail 2023" is set on August 5-6, 2023 at Wisdom Valley, Khao Mai Kaew, Pattaya City, supporting more than 7,500 athletes. The race includes "Spartan Trail" for the first time in Thailand, a distance of 10 km, a half marathon, and an Ultra distance of 50 km with steep slopes of more than 2,000 meters,

and "Spartan Kids" races for children aged between 4 to 14 years.

The second race "Phuket Spartan TRIFECTA and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket" will be held on November 25-26, 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket, which has been designed to provide Spartan athletes and companions with the feeling of going to a festival or enjoyment to accommodate more than 5,000 athletes. For anyone who missed the first race, or still hasn't completed the Trifecta, Blue Tree Phuket will be the last race of the year that is waiting for everyone to conquer their limits.

Throughout the event, the “Spartan Race Thailand 2023” is expected to help stimulate the country’s economic growth to the tune of more than 500 million baht. These world-class races are also promoted under the DMC (Destination Management Center) marketing strategy aiming to impress over 30,000 athletes and companions with the hope they will extend their stay in Thailand longer under the Longer Stay Campaign Plan. The organizer has partnered with Gyms, Fitness and Training Centers, hotels and accommodations, restaurants, and various tourist attractions in both cities and nearby cities.