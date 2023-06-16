"Blue Tree Phuket" is moving toward promoting itself as the "Entertainment HUB"
"Blue Tree Phuket" is moving toward promoting itself as the "Entertainment HUB", a new comprehensive entertainment hub for all, covering entertainment activities, sports, and lifestyles, in response to the Mega Events & World Festivals trend, joining hands with Spartan Race Thailand 2023, the world-class copyright cross-country race festival.
Mr. Bo Johan, General Manager of Blue Tree Phuket, said that Blue Tree Phuket is in the transition period. Our goal is to become a new Entertainment Hub with a different and unique identity to become the center of Phuket entity entertainment and leisure by combining various activities covering both entertainment activities, concerts, sports, and sports for leisure and exercise, lifestyle, healthcare, and water activities in the giant lagoon area suitable for day and night activities.
“Blue Tree Phuket aims to transform into a hub that is more than just a center of entertainment and leisure, but aiming to be different from anywhere and our competitors. This is to support the Mega Events & World Festivals trend to attract both Thai and foreign tourists from around the world. Blue Tree Phuket is working on defining more R&D and searching for the true identity or DNA of Blue Tree to bring it as a whole complete package of development to fully meet the lifestyles of people and become the most comprehensive entertainment hub which Phuket has ever had,” he said.
With the strength of both being a hub and also having a lake or lagoon area of more than 17,000 square meters, it is like a magnet or the main attraction for people to come together and do a variety of activities. including entertainment, sports, dining, and also for health aspects. All of our various strengths make us confident to join host the Spartan Race Thailand.
Spartan Race Thailand, a world-class copyright race festival, will be the second year for Blue Tree, and there will be the third year next year, and maybe more in the following years to show the full potential of the venue to support world-class events.
Blue Tree Phuket can accommodate a wide range of customers, both Thai families and foreign tourists, with different proportions in each season. For instance, during the school break, holidays, or summer, we will have a large group of domestic tourists, while during the peak season, there will be a lot of foreign tourists. The tourists cover all genders, and all ages, including middle-aged, elderly, adults, and young children who come with a family or in group form each group has demands and a variety of lifestyles, but Blue Tree Phuket is ready to serve all demands whether they want to spend time during the day or night. In particular, during the past 5 months, we found that the number of both Thai and foreign tourists traveling to Phuket has increased significantly. As a result, the overall picture came back to be more vigorous. And we are confident that the figure will gradually recover to the time before the COVID-19 crisis, he said.
To organize the Spartan Race Thailand 2023 this time, Blue Tree Phuket can fully perform our potential as a hub. And in the future, we will continue to be a world-class water sports hub with our strength having the high diving tower, we have our in-house high diving team to meet all lifestyles not only for playing sports but full of fun and challenges.
“Spartan Race Thailand 2023 is an event that promotes the growth of tourism and benefits Blue Tree and many alliances as we have been working with many different partners, resulting in very different and beneficial results, leading to close partnerships. As a result, we are confident that Spartan Race and Blue Tree Phuket will continue to collaborate on a deeper level, in the long run, to strengthen and promote both brands to be more well-known and will surely attract more people to attend the event,” Mr. Johan said.
Spartan Race Thailand 2023 is held as part of Thailand’s Mega Events & World Festivals for the first time with two TRIFECTA Weekends challenges for endurance athletes, in the highly acclaimed tourism host cities of Thailand, Pattaya, and Phuket. The first Spartan Trail race "Pattaya Spartan Trifecta Weekend and Trail 2023" is set on August 5-6, 2023 at Wisdom Valley, Khao Mai Kaew, Pattaya City, supporting more than 7,500 athletes. The race includes "Spartan Trail" for the first time in Thailand, a distance of 10 km, a half marathon, and an Ultra distance of 50 km with steep slopes of more than 2,000 meters,
and "Spartan Kids" races for children aged between 4 to 14 years.
The second race "Phuket Spartan TRIFECTA and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket" will be held on November 25-26, 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket, which has been designed to provide Spartan athletes and companions with the feeling of going to a festival or enjoyment to accommodate more than 5,000 athletes. For anyone who missed the first race, or still hasn't completed the Trifecta, Blue Tree Phuket will be the last race of the year that is waiting for everyone to conquer their limits.
Throughout the event, the “Spartan Race Thailand 2023” is expected to help stimulate the country’s economic growth to the tune of more than 500 million baht. These world-class races are also promoted under the DMC (Destination Management Center) marketing strategy aiming to impress over 30,000 athletes and companions with the hope they will extend their stay in Thailand longer under the Longer Stay Campaign Plan. The organizer has partnered with Gyms, Fitness and Training Centers, hotels and accommodations, restaurants, and various tourist attractions in both cities and nearby cities.