K-Culture fever’s here — Siam Discovery brings hot Korean brands to Thailand for the 1st time

Siam Discovery also provides a platform to create and present one’s creativity to generate special experiences to audiences in a unique way in various aspects, be they lifestyle, fashions, and global trends.

K-Culture from South Korea is one of latest trends that has been receiving attention from international shoppers, prompting Siam Discovery to invite the hottest Korean brands to launch “for the first time” in Thailand at Siam Discovery shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok CBD.

The K-Culture campaign started with CARLYN, a Seoul-based bag shop that has been a tremendous success in Thailand after the opening of the first pop-up boutique shop at Siam Discovery.

To whet the appetite of K-Culture lovers, the shopping mall aims to bring in more Korean brands to open pop-up stores for the rest of the year. Brands that have confirmed to arrive in June include Kuho Plus and Boggle Boggle K-Ramyon.

Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President and Division Head of the Shopping Centre Business at Siam Piwat Group, said “Siam Discovery: The Exploratorium distinguishes itself from other shopping malls by positioning as a hybrid retail mall that includes a variety of communities, catering to every trend and lifestyle, under the concept “Come Play with Us Anytime at Siam Discovery”.

Saruntorn added that CARLYN recently reported a "sold-out" in just minutes after opening the first pop-up store at Siam Discovery. “To continue the K-Culture trend, Siam Discovery has been organising the “BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS” event on the first floor until August 31 to celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary,” she said, adding that fans had been queuing up daily even before the mall opens for a chance to purchase limited edition merchandises.