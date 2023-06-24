K-Culture fever’s here — Siam Discovery brings hot Korean brands to Thailand for the 1st time
Siam Discovery: The Exploratorium continues its leadership as an ultramodern creativity mall by inviting everyone to experiment, create, and cultivate latest trends and lifestyle, inspired by parades of exclusive and trendy products that it has been bringing from all over the world to Thai consumers over the years.
Siam Discovery also provides a platform to create and present one’s creativity to generate special experiences to audiences in a unique way in various aspects, be they lifestyle, fashions, and global trends.
K-Culture from South Korea is one of latest trends that has been receiving attention from international shoppers, prompting Siam Discovery to invite the hottest Korean brands to launch “for the first time” in Thailand at Siam Discovery shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok CBD.
The K-Culture campaign started with CARLYN, a Seoul-based bag shop that has been a tremendous success in Thailand after the opening of the first pop-up boutique shop at Siam Discovery.
To whet the appetite of K-Culture lovers, the shopping mall aims to bring in more Korean brands to open pop-up stores for the rest of the year. Brands that have confirmed to arrive in June include Kuho Plus and Boggle Boggle K-Ramyon.
Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President and Division Head of the Shopping Centre Business at Siam Piwat Group, said “Siam Discovery: The Exploratorium distinguishes itself from other shopping malls by positioning as a hybrid retail mall that includes a variety of communities, catering to every trend and lifestyle, under the concept “Come Play with Us Anytime at Siam Discovery”.
Saruntorn added that CARLYN recently reported a "sold-out" in just minutes after opening the first pop-up store at Siam Discovery. “To continue the K-Culture trend, Siam Discovery has been organising the “BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS” event on the first floor until August 31 to celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary,” she said, adding that fans had been queuing up daily even before the mall opens for a chance to purchase limited edition merchandises.
In June, shoppers can also visit the “Boggle Boggle K-Ramyun” pop-up store to experience Korea's hottest noodles for the first time in Southeast Asia. Not only will they learn about South Korea’s legendary dining culture, customers can also discover the latest trends and lifestyles of South Korea’s Gen Z through the remodelling of an authentic noodle shop in the heart of Bangkok. The pop-up store opens on the third floor of Siam Discovery from June 24 to July 31.
When it comes to fashion, Siam Discovery also leads the trend with imported brands from South Korea, such as “Kuho Plus”, which boasts minimal contemporary style. The brand’s first pop-up store in Thailand and the first store to open outside South Korea is located on G floor of Siam Discovery.
Also joining the fashion trains is world-class brand AderError, which is available in Thailand only at Siam Discovery and is quickly becoming a hit among Thai fashionistas. Shoppers can also explore leading Korean brands at Discovery Selection, including Ajobyajo street/sportswears and Andersson Bell.
Beauty gurus, meanwhile, will enjoy an abundance of Korean beauty and makeup products at Siam Discovery, including JungSaemMool, vegan skincare products from Dr.Ceuracle, shampoo and treatment from Mojerim, facial mask innovation from Cellreturn, hair brushes from YAO and minimal-style aromatic candles from Wmfe613.
From the success and popularity of Korean brands, Siam Discovery is confident that the K-Culture trend will open doors for brands to connect with Thai consumers as well as international visitors. Throughout this year, get ready to experience even more K-Culture phenomenon at Siam Discovery: The Exploratorium.