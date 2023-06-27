King's Bangkok to open new teaching and learning complex in August 2024 worth over a billion Baht, aiming to be one of the best schools in Asia
Bangkok, Thailand – King’s College International School Bangkok (King’s Bangkok) is expected to reach a key milestone by completing its world-class teaching and learning complex with an investment budget of over one billion baht and usable spaces of over 70,000 sqm in August 2024.
Professor Sakorn Suksriwong, DBA, Chairman of the Executive Committee at King’s Bangkok, said the project will be crucial to maintaining the school’s momentum in preparing students for the world’s leading universities.
“We always look to invest in two things, the best teachers, and the best facilities and environment. We have a number of teachers who have studied at the world’s best universities, such as Oxford or Cambridge. We also have teachers who taught at leading schools in several countries prior to joining King’s Bangkok. In this way, we strive to provide the best facilities and environment, equipment and technology for these world-class teachers to deliver excellent teaching and learning experiences for our students. With such experience, our students will not only be happy to learn from the best, but also be inspired to go further. I look forward to the opening of the new building to carry on the exceptional educational experience for students until they leave the school for their dream universities,” said the professor.
Mr. Thomas Banyard, Founding Head of King's Bangkok, delighted that the school's four-year master plan will be completed in August 2024, said "We have always aimed to be one of the best schools in Asia. In our first year, we provided state-of-the-art facilities, including an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool, an air-conditioned sports hall with three basketball courts, 18 music rooms, and a modern 625-seat auditorium. We also dedicated separate facilities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and multipurpose hall, exclusively for the Early Years students. Last year, we opened a new learning centre for the Senior School students, equipped with various classrooms, labs, learning spaces, and a seminar hall.”
“Now I am pleased to announce that the final component of our ambitious plan, the latest and most modern teaching and learning complex, will be ready to open in August 2024. We have always valued feedback from teachers, parents, and students, and since our establishment in 2020, we have received excellent feedback in all areas, especially regarding our top-notch facilities," said Mr. Banyard.
Mrs. Sarah Raffray, Executive Principal at King's Bangkok, is confident that the new teaching and learning complex will establish King's Bangkok as a world-class educational hub. She remarked, "Having served as the headteacher at St Augustine's Priory, one of Europe's oldest girls' schools, and as Chair of the Society of Heads, a community of prestigious schools, I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with several leading independent schools in the UK. I can say categorically that the King's Bangkok campus is exceptional. The addition of the new 22,000 sqm teaching and learning complex will comprehensively establish King's Bangkok as one of the world's best school campuses."
"A top-tier campus is not only defined by the quality of its facilities and the safe environment that it creates, but also by the thoughtful approaches to design that give our pupils’ opportunities for connectivity. We know that the emotional intelligence of our pupils and their ability to work together will set them apart in the future, and our new complex has been designed with this in mind. Each area seamlessly integrates co-working areas and classrooms, giving the students who will be the leaders of the future the space to connect and grow. We will have a campus that supports our students to follow whichever path they choose. On a personal note, I am excited for my son who will have the opportunity to thrive here,” said Mrs. Raffray.
The new complex consists of the following:
● The Sixth Form Centre, as a dedicated space for the last two years of senior school students, will feature various spaces and rooms to provide students with a supportive and productive environment, catering to studying, homework, collaborations, teamwork, networking, socialising, as well as career, leadership, and personal development.
● The dining hall and the modern library, both skillfully designed by a renowned interior designer, and co-working and co-living spaces between them encourage various forms of interaction, as this complex goes beyond the individual areas and emphasises the synergy between them.
● The 18 science labs and 6 Design & Technology spaces will be well equipped with the latest technology.
● Art studios equipped with the latest technology and creative equipment will provide access to a wide range of media for the students to learn and try on different techniques. There will also be a dedicated easel studio in the art where exhibitions can be displayed
● A soundproof ensemble hall for orchestral performances and music classrooms, including a recording studio, ensuring that the students’ passion for music will be fully supported.
● A new sports hall and second fitness centre will be included to provide even more opportunities to stay healthy.
● High-speed lifts and 16 escalators promote a sense of community, connectivity, and mobility among staff and students.
King's Bangkok continues to set new standards in education and is committed to providing its students with the best opportunities for personal and academic growth. The completion of the new teaching and learning complex is the next step in fulfilling this commitment.
Interested individuals may find more information on King's Bangkok at the website https://www.kingsbangkok.ac.th/