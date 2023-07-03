ONE Championship Launches ONE.SHOP in Thailand 

Locals and residents can now purchase official ONE Championship products and merchandise directly from the ONE.SHOP Thailand store, which will ship domestically to fans all over the country. In addition, Thai fans are now able to make their purchases online through a local payment gateway, GB Prime Pay.

As part of the ONE.SHOP Thailand launch, for a minimum spend of THB2200 placed between June 30 and July 14 will include a free ONE Championship ONE logo socks (2 pairs) and ONE Camo Logo Baseball cap until stocks last. Also, tickets to watch ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Saturday, July 15 are available at a special discounted price (15% OFF on CAT 1-3) when you purchase using the code ONECHAMPS on THAITICKETMAJOR.

Prem Busarabavonwongs, Managing Director of ONE Thailand, stated: “It is with great excitement that we announce the official launch of ONE.SHOP in Thailand. Thai fans are especially important to us here at ONE Championship. With the incredible amount of passion they show at every live event, they are the absolute greatest fans in the world. Stay connected to receive special offers and discounts on exclusive products, as well as discounts to ONE Championship’s biggest live events.”

ONE Championship is The Home of Martial Arts and is the largest global sports media property in Asian history with a global broadcast to over 170 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations, including Thailand, and all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling.

With regular live ONE Fight Night and ONE Lumpinee events held weekly, Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is widely regarded as the “Mecca of Muay Thai” and martial arts in the country.