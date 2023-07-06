ECOVACS unveils "DEEBOT T20 OMNI", the latest smart robotic vacuum cleaner

ECOVACS, renowned for its "service robots," aims to capture significant attention and interest with the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, a cutting-edge technological innovation that revolutionizes the world of smart cleaning by providing users with a more modern and user-friendly experience.

The latest DEEBOT T20 OMNI robotic vacuum cleaner from ECOVACS offers an exceptional cleaning experience with state-of-the-art technology and unique features that differentiate it from others. It ensures that your working area and home receive excellent cleaning with outstanding technological advancements and unparalleled uniqueness.

In this special event, ECOVACS collaborated with prominent individuals from TikTok and Facebook, such as the famous Chihuahua dog named "Khiew Khuea Mongkut Khong Kae" owned by @calorietiktok, a well-known figure in the pet community. Additionally, "Khun Mae Palm," the owner of the popular Facebook page "Khun Mae Lerkha," represents the new generation of people who share positive experiences in life and parenting. Furthermore, KPl KhuiPhai, a leader in technology analysis and knowledge sharing, and Make Yuttawat @make21680, an actor and influencer with versatile abilities, joined the event to contribute their expertise.

Several individuals were invited to attend the launch event on July 4 to witness the unveiling of the new DEEBOT T20 OMNI model from ECOVACS, representing a significant advancement in smart cleaning technology.