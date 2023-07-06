ECOVACS unveils "DEEBOT T20 OMNI", the latest smart robotic vacuum cleaner
As a global leader in smart cleaning solutions, ECOVACS organized the launch event for the new generation DEEBOT T20 OMNI robotic vacuum cleaner in Thailand. The event took place in Bangkok on July 4, 2023 from 2pm to 4pm.
ECOVACS, renowned for its "service robots," aims to capture significant attention and interest with the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, a cutting-edge technological innovation that revolutionizes the world of smart cleaning by providing users with a more modern and user-friendly experience.
The latest DEEBOT T20 OMNI robotic vacuum cleaner from ECOVACS offers an exceptional cleaning experience with state-of-the-art technology and unique features that differentiate it from others. It ensures that your working area and home receive excellent cleaning with outstanding technological advancements and unparalleled uniqueness.
In this special event, ECOVACS collaborated with prominent individuals from TikTok and Facebook, such as the famous Chihuahua dog named "Khiew Khuea Mongkut Khong Kae" owned by @calorietiktok, a well-known figure in the pet community. Additionally, "Khun Mae Palm," the owner of the popular Facebook page "Khun Mae Lerkha," represents the new generation of people who share positive experiences in life and parenting. Furthermore, KPl KhuiPhai, a leader in technology analysis and knowledge sharing, and Make Yuttawat @make21680, an actor and influencer with versatile abilities, joined the event to contribute their expertise.
Several individuals were invited to attend the launch event on July 4 to witness the unveiling of the new DEEBOT T20 OMNI model from ECOVACS, representing a significant advancement in smart cleaning technology.
Introducing the revolutionary cleaning innovation, the smart robotic vacuum and mop DEEBOT T20 OMNI, equipped with advanced hot water system technology, All-in-One.
At the product launch event, ECOVACS showcased the latest model that aims to revolutionize the traditional cleaning experience. The highlights of the launch demonstrated the comprehensive features and outstanding capabilities of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, a smart robotic vacuum and mop. It incorporates a hot water system technology that enables mopping and floor cleaning with water at temperatures above 55 degrees Celsius.
One notable feature that sets the DEEBOT T20 OMNI apart is the Auto-lift Mopping function. This system accurately detects the floor and obstacles, automatically lifting the mop cloth to prevent the floor from getting wet. This cleaning experience offers convenience and peace of mind to users.
Additionally, the DEEBOT T20 OMNI comes with the versatile OMNI STATION, which combines various functions such as vacuuming, floor mopping, washing, and drying. This all-in-one capability allows for convenient and hands-free cleaning. Furthermore, it boasts enhanced cleaning performance with the OZMO™ Turbo 2.0 rotating brush head, providing a powerful suction of 6000Pa. The DEEBOT T20 OMNI surpasses its predecessors, delivering exceptional cleaning performance and the ability to clean every corner with remarkable efficiency.
The DEEBOT T20 OMNI introduces a new advancement in voice-controlled command systems through AI technology called YIKO. It works in conjunction with TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies, enabling faster and more accurate cleaning. The intelligent mapping system allows the robot to clean with precision and excellence.
The launch of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI demonstrates ECOVACS' dedication and potential as a leader in smart cleaning solutions. They have continuously developed and pushed the boundaries of technology to provide users with the best possible user experience. The company remains committed to delivering efficient and innovative smart cleaning solutions globally, aiming to enhance convenience and improve the quality of life for users.
Official website: https://www.ecovacs.com/th