Mahidol University's Faculty of Physical Therapy presents innovations at the global standards for sustainability
On Tuesday July 18 at 10 am, Faculty of Physical Therapy has arranged the event for presenting Innovations at the Global Standards for Sustainability at Prof. Dr. Fuang Satsa-nguan meeting room presented by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jarugool Tretriluxana, Dean of Faculty of Physical Therapy, who is responsible for reporting events arrangement.
We are honored to have Asst .Prof. Dr. Aeumporn Mudshimwong, Vice President for Finance to deliver open remarks followed by the Administrative board: Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chutima Jalayondeja, Assistant Dean for Education, Asst. Prof. Dr. Komsak Sinsurin, Associate Dean for Research Innovation and Digital Technology, PT (Senior Professional) Sutida Sakunkaruna, Assistant Dean for Health Services, and Dr. Suweena Khacharoen, Assistant Dean for Academic Service to present Faculty of Physical Therapy’s innovations such as Education, Research, Health care and Academic services Innovations at the Global Standards for Sustainability.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jarugool Tretriluxana, Dean of Faculty of Physical Therapy has revealed that the Faculty of Physical Therapy aims to be a leading educational institution in Asia in terms of education, research, innovation, health care and academic services with the application of knowledge through research, innovation, health services to teaching and learning and practice based on global standards for expanding the benefits to the society. The fact that we are the first physical therapy institution and our readiness, we cultivate graduates in physical therapy at the bachelor’s degree, graduate diploma in physical therapy, international master’s and doctoral degree (international program) and also graduates in occupational therapy at bachelor’s degree. Additionally, the master's degree course in occupational therapy is undergoing to open for the application soon.
Besides producing skilled graduates, we continue to develop the qualities of all programs until present such that 80 percent of the programs are certified by global standards such as World Physiotherapy (WPT), World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT), ASEAN University Network Quality Assurance (AUN-QA). Moreover, the certified programs also contain a flexible learning ecosystem and focus on outcome-based education.
On the global research and innovation strategies, our objective is set to support global research and innovation which is an act to achieve Mahidol University’s vision. One of the strategic objectives is to sustain global research and innovation in association with various domestic and international researchers. We produce high quality research publications in international databases and provide commercial innovation through Research and Innovation Center of Human Movement Science (RICHms), which is a research and innovation center. The RICHms where they are incubating qualified researchers with mentors who are visiting professor and senior research scholars. All the above, we are able to continue providing research environment to develop our sustainable research and education, and RICHms can also expand effective research environment in the course of time.
We support our academic services by establishing the community-based Physical Therapy Clinic to improve the quality of life of populations around the Mahidol University areas, and establishing academic services center to provide knowledge, skills, and innovations from domestic and international lecturers to physical therapy or occupational therapy professionals. In collaboration with all of 12 health areas around Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health and Physical Therapy Council, we provide community physical therapy short training courses, the success leaders and effective engagement team course, the role of community-based physical therapists in elders. This academic services lead to an impact on the sustainability of quality of life in population and society.
In addition, we provide health services at the Physical Therapy Center, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge and physical therapy building, Salaya to support education, research and clinical practice for bachelor’s degree students and students from abroad. We have provided several services such as musculoskeletal physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, pediatric physical therapy, and occupational therapy.
Furthermore, we have established specialized clinics by faculty staff and professional expertise in different fields according to the needs of aging society. The clinics have been integrated from research which is continually implemented over 15 years such as elderly clinic, clinic of task specific training combined with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, scoliosis clinic, women health clinic, and Vojta clinic. In addition, we have planned to integrate knowledge that we have gained from research and academic services to the creation of other special clinics sooner or later. To gain more engagement and increased accessibility, we commence the services which provide a tele-delivery service combined with personalized exercise programs and self-care advice through HealthcaRe Tele-delivery Service (HeaRTS) and expand physical therapy and occupational therapy services through home visits including proactive services to promote health and well-being, as well as, prevent work injuries in various organizations for those who are inconvenient to visit our Physical Therapy Center.
All the above, we aim to be a leader in physical therapy and occupational therapy in Asia. The creation of innovation at the global standards will succeed with the power of partnerships from all networks, both domestically and internationally along with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 17 with a slogan ‘Remote physical therapy and occupational therapy, home healthcare, by professional care with heart, anywhere, anytime, designed just for you’. We create the high quality of education and ensure accessibility (SDGs 4), supporting good health and well-being of population (SDGs 3) and increasing competitive opportunities through structure and innovation system for policy advocacies and commercialization to achieve Faculty’s sustainability.