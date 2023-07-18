Mahidol University's Faculty of Physical Therapy presents innovations at the global standards for sustainability

We support our academic services by establishing the community-based Physical Therapy Clinic to improve the quality of life of populations around the Mahidol University areas, and establishing academic services center to provide knowledge, skills, and innovations from domestic and international lecturers to physical therapy or occupational therapy professionals. In collaboration with all of 12 health areas around Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health and Physical Therapy Council, we provide community physical therapy short training courses, the success leaders and effective engagement team course, the role of community-based physical therapists in elders. This academic services lead to an impact on the sustainability of quality of life in population and society.

In addition, we provide health services at the Physical Therapy Center, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge and physical therapy building, Salaya to support education, research and clinical practice for bachelor’s degree students and students from abroad. We have provided several services such as musculoskeletal physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, pediatric physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

Furthermore, we have established specialized clinics by faculty staff and professional expertise in different fields according to the needs of aging society. The clinics have been integrated from research which is continually implemented over 15 years such as elderly clinic, clinic of task specific training combined with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, scoliosis clinic, women health clinic, and Vojta clinic. In addition, we have planned to integrate knowledge that we have gained from research and academic services to the creation of other special clinics sooner or later. To gain more engagement and increased accessibility, we commence the services which provide a tele-delivery service combined with personalized exercise programs and self-care advice through HealthcaRe Tele-delivery Service (HeaRTS) and expand physical therapy and occupational therapy services through home visits including proactive services to promote health and well-being, as well as, prevent work injuries in various organizations for those who are inconvenient to visit our Physical Therapy Center.

All the above, we aim to be a leader in physical therapy and occupational therapy in Asia. The creation of innovation at the global standards will succeed with the power of partnerships from all networks, both domestically and internationally along with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 17 with a slogan ‘Remote physical therapy and occupational therapy, home healthcare, by professional care with heart, anywhere, anytime, designed just for you’. We create the high quality of education and ensure accessibility (SDGs 4), supporting good health and well-being of population (SDGs 3) and increasing competitive opportunities through structure and innovation system for policy advocacies and commercialization to achieve Faculty’s sustainability.