LALIGA and LALIGA+ welcome thai fans to a new era and to the kick-off of LALIGA EA SPORTS 2023/24

“It’s an exciting moment with the LALIGA EA SPORTS kick-off round the corner. But also, because it’s a new era in LALIGA history with a new brand identity, a new slogan and the strategic partnership with new title sponsor EA Sports aiming to break down the barriers between the physical and the digital worlds, creating a unique product in the sports world which seeks to reach a much wider audience than conventional sports leagues have done in past years”, stated Giorgio Pompili Rossi, LALIGA representative in Thailand.

LALIGA continues to lead the way in digital and broadcast innovation to provide football fans around the world with the best possible experience, and the viewers will enjoy a more immersive and dynamic viewing experience this season. LALIGA’s brand transformation will give matches a new-look similar to the EA SPORTS FC video game, with greater use of augmented reality, new bench, aerial and cinematic camera angles, and new and improved graphics packages to boost visibility not only on TV but also mobile and tablet screens. And all the 380-matches of LALIGA EA SPORTS 2023/24 will be available in Thailand in LALIGA+, together with LALIGA HYPERMOTION and new contents such as Basketball’s LEB Oro, the Plenitude ASOBAL handball league, pétanque, athletics, Basque pelota, gymnastic, kickboxing, baseball and softball competitions.

The Head of LALIGA+, Alejandro Guadalajara, introduced the improvements via online to the journalists in Bangkok who could also participate of the recording of the OTT local show “LALIGA Talk”, with the presence of the usual guests James LaLiga, Kwan La Masia and Ben Barça Kao Sen and also numerous influencers invited for the occasion.

Alejandro Guadalajara, Head of LALIGA+ stated: “LALIGA is undergoing a revolution now with the agreement with EA SPORTS and after the launch of our new brand, and LALIGA+ has been able to adapt with the change of the name and the look and feel, improving the user experience and supporting the content and the flexibility of the packages, apart from pushing the exclusive local content such as “LALIGA Talk”, to be able to get even closer to the Thai fan in this new era”.

LALIGA fans in Thailand can register for free on LALIGA+ and now enjoy a 50% discount if they subscribe to the LALIGA EA annual package using the code LALIGAEA at https://www.laligaplus.laliga.com/.

The event was closed by Javi Guerra, one of last season's revelation players, who also spoke to the media about the Valencia CF squad feelings ahead of the upcoming start of LALIGA EA SPORTS. The attacker gave an overview of his sensational career and jump to the elite from the Valencia CF Academy, personalising the excitement of the Che club to be able to visit Thailand soon, where they already have the VCF eSports team, which finished runner-up in Arena Of Valor in the Thai ROV Pro League Summer last season.