Thai Kratom to tap Asean herbal market
Dr. Kratom Bio is showcasing its innovative herbal products during the "4th International Integrative Medicine Conference & Inaugural Asian Kratom Congress" held at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur on August 12-13, 2023.
It demonstrates the potential of the Thai herbal industry in Asean market and marks the collaboration between Dr.Kratom Bio and the Malaysian government, scientists, universities and AIMM (The Association of Integrative Medicine Malaysia).
In the opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, who served as the Chairman of the conference, said that the Malaysian government is actively exploring the medicinal potential of kratom plants, particularly in terms of controlled cultivation and production. With an estimated 230 million users worldwide, the kratom industry has the potential to reach USD 16 billion by 2025. This presents a transformative opportunity for Malaysian farmers in terms of their livelihood.
This conference will facilitate discussions on how to position the Kratom Industry strategically, ensuring that Malaysia reaps the benefits of this cash crop. By bringing together global experts, it will also provide the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, insights to position Malaysia as a global leader in this industry.
While Pornchai Padmindra, CEO & Founder of Dr. CBD and Dr. Kratom Bio said that the company is expanding kratom business into the Asean region, with the launch of health product brands from kratom extraction during a scientific conference held in Malaysia.
"We have been expanding our kratom business for health purposes at the Asean level, starting with Thailand and Malaysia, seeing that we share much history and resources with Malaysia. Dr. Kratom Bio team also collaborates closely with the Malaysian government and other stakeholders, including scientific groups, universities and cultivators," said Pornchai.
Dr.Kratom Bio has introduced 2 brands of products Mitra G and S.tamina, with our objective on exporting products to international markets starting 2024. The products are tailoured to meet the varying needs of consumers including:
Mitra G: Mitragynine from Kratom combined with Thai herbs. These products come from the indigenous knowledge of Traditional Thai Medicine for healing and medicinal purposes.
S.tamina: Mitragynine is extracted and translated into various forms of products for ease of consumption such as lozenge, instant powder, effervescent tablets, jellies and more. S.tamina is suitable and safe for everyday use to simply boost and refresh the mind and body, caffeine-free.
Mitra G and S.tamina, the brands under Dr.Kratom Bio, have high safety production measures to ensure high quality products, social responsibility and to forward their reputation as a globally trusted brand.
Dr. CBD, Thailand's leading nutraceutical company has collaborated with Duncan MacRae, founder of Kratom.com website and Kratomade, the largest kratom extract distributor in the world to elevate Thai herbal products to a global level. Dr. Kratom Bio is a specialised business in extraction and production of premium quality kratom products for medical purposes. They use advanced technology to ensure consistency, safety and efficacy at all stages up to the final end-product. All their extracted products are medical grade based and free from pesticides and chemical contaminants.