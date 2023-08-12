Thai Kratom to tap Asean herbal market

It demonstrates the potential of the Thai herbal industry in Asean market and marks the collaboration between Dr.Kratom Bio and the Malaysian government, scientists, universities and AIMM (The Association of Integrative Medicine Malaysia).

In the opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, who served as the Chairman of the conference, said that the Malaysian government is actively exploring the medicinal potential of kratom plants, particularly in terms of controlled cultivation and production. With an estimated 230 million users worldwide, the kratom industry has the potential to reach USD 16 billion by 2025. This presents a transformative opportunity for Malaysian farmers in terms of their livelihood.

This conference will facilitate discussions on how to position the Kratom Industry strategically, ensuring that Malaysia reaps the benefits of this cash crop. By bringing together global experts, it will also provide the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, insights to position Malaysia as a global leader in this industry.