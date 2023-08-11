Marriott International Announces Executive Appointments in Asia Pacific

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announces new appointments to its Asia Pacific (excluding China) leadership team. These new appointments position the company for future growth in the region and tap into its leadership pool to better meet localized needs and support customers, associates, and owners.

“Asia Pacific remains a strategic market for the company, representing tremendous growth potential and exciting opportunities for the business,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “I am confident that our new organizational structure positions us well for the next chapter of growth in the region.”

A 23-year veteran of the company, Christina Chan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). In her new elevated role, Christina will oversee Finance Operations, Asset Management, Compliance and Owner Relations; while providing counsel for the Administrative Finance, Business Analysis, and Feasibility teams in the region. During her career with Marriott, Christina has held critical leadership roles in Finance and Asset Management & Analysis.

Andrew Newmark has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). With more than 30 years with Marriott, Andrew will lead the company’s Human Resources function in the region, strengthening Marriott’s ‘People first’ culture and ensuring the business attracts, engages, and develops best-in-class talent and leaders at all levels.