APLF ASEAN – International leather fair returns for a second edition in Bangkok

The Next Thai Leather Goods Designer Competition

Aiming to inspire and encourage design students in Thailand to explore the potential of working with leather. This competition serves as a platform for young talents to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship under the theme “Simple is Sustainable” while fostering a strong relationship between the design community and the Thai tanning industry. Through this competition, participants will not only gain valuable experiences but also contribute to the growth and promotion of Thai design and the local leather industry.



Collection Showcase and Story Sharing from Top ASEAN Designers

Representing established leather goods designer brands, these top ASEAN designers will showcase their iconic bag collections during the fair, where attendees will be able to admire these masterpieces first hand. In addition, the designers are invited to share their success story and love for leather under the theme “Endless Possibility of Leather”.



Workshops for the Fashion Professionals

This course is designed for designers, buyers and store trainers who need to understand the characteristic of different types of leathers to design their products and educate their customers. Including in the one-day course are leather foundation course, how to prmote leather sustainability, leather making class and Fall-Winter 24/25 Colour and Material trend tour guide.



Supporting Partners and the Edge of the ASEAN Market

APLF ASEAN 2023 has gained devoted support from leading tanning and footwear associations in ASEAN, including Thai Tanning Industry Association (TTIA), The Vietnam Leather, Footwear, and Handbag Association (LEFASO), the Indonesian Tanners Association (APKI) and Fashion Accessory Makers of the Philippines (FamPH). These partnerships help shed light on the exceptional sourcing opportunities available for leather and materials in the region.