Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Culture, Tourism and Sports

Example of duties include conserving and promoting art, culture, Thai customs, traditions and folkways, creating knowledge, understanding and awareness in the values of Thai culture and sports, supporting services and activities related to culture, sport, library, tourism promotion, as well as art and cultural learning centres, studying problems to find suitable solutions to promote the conservation of Thai tradition and folkways of Bangkokians.



#BMC

#BMA

#Bangkok

#BMCSecretariat