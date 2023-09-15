Liberator Securities celebrates a new achievement: Obtaining SEC’s Financial Advisor licences
Liberator Securities Ltd, inventor of Social Investment Platform and Thailand’s first 100% digital broker, was recently granted Financial Advisor (F.A.) licences by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), strengthening the company’s position as a one-stop provider of financial solutions.
Three of the company’s advisors who have been certified by the SEC are: 1) Chaiyut Somprasert, 2) Teerapat Siriwat, and 3) Wanvisa Sinlapasanong.
Their F.A. licences have been valid from September 8, 2023 to September 7, 2028, for a period of five years.
“Our achievement is a step forward for new generation companies to provide financial advice to corporations listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) efficiently,” said the company’s chief executive officer Pavalin Limthongchai.
“Financial Advisor or F.A. plays a vital role in screening companies to be listed on the SET, and ensuring that all listed companies disclose accurate information to investors before they make an investment decision. F.A. also provides inputs to shareholders regarding their rights and benefits,” she added.
“These roles are in line with Liberator Securities’ goals, missions, visions, and business operations. We have established a team of financial advisors who are knowledgeable and experts in financial planning and investment. They are committed to working responsibly and honestly to provide suitable advice to companies and shareholders,” said Pavalin.
Liberator Securities started its operation on January 3 this year and became Thailand’s first digital broker that provides a full spectrum of services. The Liberator mobile application has over 300,000 downloads by users who trade securities on mobile phones and tablets.
To further increase customers’ convenience and make trading more ‘fun’, the company recently launched the browser-based securities trading platform “LIBERATOR for PC” which carries on the company’s motto of providing free trading services with no commission charge.
“Liberator is preparing a new highlight for traders next month. From October onward, we will offer trading of foreign shares with no commission fee, starting from shares of US companies. Users can also expect new services in investment that we will continue rolling out,” said Pavalin.
As a 100% digital broker on Social Investment Platform, Liberator Securities is committed to providing one-stop financial services to all investors. The company’s latest information and announcements can be found on Facebook Page: Liberator Securities, www.liberator.co.th and Line Official Account @Liberator