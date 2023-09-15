Liberator Securities celebrates a new achievement: Obtaining SEC’s Financial Advisor licences

Three of the company’s advisors who have been certified by the SEC are: 1) Chaiyut Somprasert, 2) Teerapat Siriwat, and 3) Wanvisa Sinlapasanong.

Their F.A. licences have been valid from September 8, 2023 to September 7, 2028, for a period of five years.

“Our achievement is a step forward for new generation companies to provide financial advice to corporations listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) efficiently,” said the company’s chief executive officer Pavalin Limthongchai.

“Financial Advisor or F.A. plays a vital role in screening companies to be listed on the SET, and ensuring that all listed companies disclose accurate information to investors before they make an investment decision. F.A. also provides inputs to shareholders regarding their rights and benefits,” she added.

“These roles are in line with Liberator Securities’ goals, missions, visions, and business operations. We have established a team of financial advisors who are knowledgeable and experts in financial planning and investment. They are committed to working responsibly and honestly to provide suitable advice to companies and shareholders,” said Pavalin.