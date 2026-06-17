Japan’s chicken and egg prices hit record highs in June survey

Retail prices for chicken and eggs in Japan rose in June to their highest levels since the agriculture ministry began compiling the data in August 2003, the ministry said on Tuesday (17 June).

The nationwide average price of chicken increased by 1 yen from the previous month to 155 yen per 100 grams.

The ministry said demand for chicken, seen as a relatively low-cost option, remained firm as prices continued to rise.

More expensive imported chicken also helped shift demand towards domestic products, adding further upward pressure to overall chicken prices, according to the ministry.