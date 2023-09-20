Wassawan and fellow golfers bring fashion flair to Thailand Mixed pre-event shoot
Two-time Thai LPGA champion Wassawan Sangkapong led a group of six players in a street fashion-themed photocall ahead of their participation in the fifth Thailand Mixed Presented by TrustGolf, which kicks off tomorrow at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Petchaburi.
The 23-year-old from Nonthaburi, who recently clinched her second Thai LPGA Tour title, joined the traditional photoshoot at an abandoned graffiti factory on Tuesday. She was joined by the in-form Sarun Sirithon, Phisitkhwan Pooratanaopa, Sasikarn Somboonsup, as well as two foreign golfers, Matthew Stieger and Matt Killen.
The fifth Thailand Mixed has arrived at the culmination of the year, following the theme of "The Last Dance." This tournament is co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour and boasts an impressive total prize pool of Bt5 million.
Tournament Manager Arintapol Nuchasatiara says: “Given the significance of this being the final Thailand Mixed series of the season, players will be inspired to horn all their efforts and dedication. With the prevailing street fashion trend in our society, the photoshoot was conducted with this inspiration in mind. The quest for a suitable location proved to be a challenging endeavor, eventually leading us to the enchanting abandoned graffiti factory. Moreover, as our players were exceptionally well-prepared, it resulted in a stunning array of photos that flawlessly embody the envisioned concept.”
The grand finale of the Thailand Mixed Series promises to deliver an exhilarating four-day stroke play format, spanning a total of 72 holes. After the initial two rounds, covering 36 holes, the top 60 players and those with matching scores will advance to the weekend competition.
The selection process for this prestigious event is meticulously designed to ensure a highly competitive field of participants. It begins with the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merit rankings, followed by former TrustGolf champions and professional winners from both the 2022 and 2023 TrustGolf tournaments. The top 80 players from the 2023 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits secure their spots, and additional invitations are extended by the WPGA Tour of Australia. Exceptional amateur talents who triumphed in the 2023 TrustGolf tournaments also earn their place in this prestigious competition. Lastly, sponsor invites round out the lineup, guaranteeing a diverse and formidable field of participants ready to contend for victory.
For golf enthusiasts and fans eager to witness the excitement, live coverage of the tournament will be available from September 21st to 24th, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event can be streamed via AIS PLAY on both iOS and Android platforms. Additionally, fans can stay updated on all the thrilling moments from the tournament by tuning in to TrustGolf's official Facebook and YouTube channels.