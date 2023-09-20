Wassawan and fellow golfers bring fashion flair to Thailand Mixed pre-event shoot

The 23-year-old from Nonthaburi, who recently clinched her second Thai LPGA Tour title, joined the traditional photoshoot at an abandoned graffiti factory on Tuesday. She was joined by the in-form Sarun Sirithon, Phisitkhwan Pooratanaopa, Sasikarn Somboonsup, as well as two foreign golfers, Matthew Stieger and Matt Killen.

The fifth Thailand Mixed has arrived at the culmination of the year, following the theme of "The Last Dance." This tournament is co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour and boasts an impressive total prize pool of Bt5 million.

Tournament Manager Arintapol Nuchasatiara says: “Given the significance of this being the final Thailand Mixed series of the season, players will be inspired to horn all their efforts and dedication. With the prevailing street fashion trend in our society, the photoshoot was conducted with this inspiration in mind. The quest for a suitable location proved to be a challenging endeavor, eventually leading us to the enchanting abandoned graffiti factory. Moreover, as our players were exceptionally well-prepared, it resulted in a stunning array of photos that flawlessly embody the envisioned concept.”

The grand finale of the Thailand Mixed Series promises to deliver an exhilarating four-day stroke play format, spanning a total of 72 holes. After the initial two rounds, covering 36 holes, the top 60 players and those with matching scores will advance to the weekend competition.