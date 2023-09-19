  MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS IN THAILAND RECEIVE TAT’S 5-STAR RATING FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Bangkok, Thailand: September 2023 – Marriott International is celebrating after ten of its extraordinary hotels and resorts in Thailand achieved a 5-star rating in the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) program, which honors businesses that actively raise the standard of sustainability in Thailand.

Announced on August 25, 2023, these STAR ratings were awarded to hotels and resorts under six of Marriott’s portfolio of brands – Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard by Marriott, and The Luxury Collection – in destinations all across the kingdom, which reflects the strength and breadth of the company’s commitment to sustainable operations.

The 5-Star rated hotels and resorts are as follows: