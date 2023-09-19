MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS IN THAILAND RECEIVE TAT’S 5-STAR RATING FOR SUSTAINABILITY
Tourism Authority of Thailand’s STAR awards reflect Marriott’s deep and long-standing commitment to sustainability under its Serve360 platform: Doing Good in Every Direction
Bangkok, Thailand: September 2023 – Marriott International is celebrating after ten of its extraordinary hotels and resorts in Thailand achieved a 5-star rating in the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) program, which honors businesses that actively raise the standard of sustainability in Thailand.
Announced on August 25, 2023, these STAR ratings were awarded to hotels and resorts under six of Marriott’s portfolio of brands – Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard by Marriott, and The Luxury Collection – in destinations all across the kingdom, which reflects the strength and breadth of the company’s commitment to sustainable operations.
The 5-Star rated hotels and resorts are as follows:
- Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park
- Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse
- Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers
- Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa
- Le Meridien Chaing Mai
- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
- Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach
- The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa
- Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui
- Sheraton Samui Resort
The STAR program is an extension of the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) initiative, which was launched by the TAT, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism & Sports, and Ministry of Public Health (Department of Disease Control, Department of Health, and Department of Health Service Support) in partnership with the private sector. Star ratings are awarded to businesses that meet the program’s 17 Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs). In the inaugural round, 200 businesses submitted applications, but only 80 successfully met the TAT’s criteria.
Marriott International has a deep commitment to embed sustainability into every part of the business with 2025 global goals to reduce global carbon, water, and waste footprints. Marriott International also announced a global commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050.
More details about Marriott International’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and Serve 360 can be found at Marriott.com/Serve360.