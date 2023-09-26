Fujifilm targets end of tuberculosis as global health initiative

Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director, FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., says, "Fujifilm has been an integral part of the healthcare sector since the inception of our X-ray film in 1936. Our unwavering commitment to improving healthcare globally manifests through our comprehensive portfolio, including PACS (picture archiving communication system), MRI and CT scans. In addition to this, our cutting-edge medical AI further solidify our position as a leading provider of total healthcare solutions. Foremost in our focus is advancing global health, a mission that harmonizes perfectly with the SDGs to end tuberculosis by 2030. To that end, we have redoubled our efforts in the fight against global TB, focusing specifically on early and innovative diagnoses.”

Early detection is key to achieving the SDGs of ending TB by 2030 and Fujifilm’s FDR Xair, a compact mobile X-ray system, alongside related equipment have a key role to play. This small, light portable, and battery-powered X-ray system empowers healthcare providers to extend TB screening to even the most distant communities in difficult to reach remote areas. Building on these accomplishments and in line with WHO guidelines recommended screening for TB by radiography, Fujifilm collaborates with various public entities, and private support groups to bolster TB screening outreach in vulnerable regions.

Adds Mr. So Maruo, “Fujifilm as a professional healthcare company continues to take up the challenge to contribute to improving the quality of and access to medical care and collaborate for early detection and screening initiatives. Fujifilm has been a dedicated partner of the STOP TB Partnership, a collective force hosted by UNOPS, in the global fight against TB. Our efforts have focused on facilitating TB screenings among hard-to-reach populations in multiple countries. Our unwavering focus on health issues, combined with a commitment to innovation, positions us at the forefront of global healthcare initiatives, driving change and making a tangible difference in communities worldwide including in India, Vietnam and Thailand. From setting up TB screening initiatives in India to innovative projects in Thailand, our global reach continues to expand.”

In India, FUJIFILM India’s second phase of the TB screening initiative aims to reach more than 5 million people complimenting Indian government’s mission to make India TB-free by 2025. Through the campaign, FUJIFILM India is offering door-to-door awareness on TB and providing instant interpretation of mobile digital X-rays using artificial intelligence solution.

Shifting focus to Thailand, Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), Fujifilm’s goals for the fiscal year 2030 in line with the SDGs, Fujifilm is committed to enhancing health standards in Thailand. FUJIFILM Thailand collaborates closely with partners, foundations, and healthcare facilities to boost public health standards, providing advanced medical solutions tailored for various environments, from top-tier city hospitals to remote outposts. "Since its inception in Thailand in 1989, FUJIFILM Thailand has garnered the trust of medical practitioners. As a conscientious corporate entity, Fujifilm is deeply committed to addressing societal challenges in Thailand, particularly health disparities that negatively impact the local populace and the broader society and this includes screening for TB. Aligned with our SVP2030 initiative, we're resolute in our mission to innovate for a universally healthier world," asserts Mr. Maruo.

Fujifilm’s comprehensive healthcare solutions are a testament to its unwavering commitment to enhancing lives and fostering a healthier society through its cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Beyond its commitment to end TB, Fujifilm's vision encompasses two other pivotal areas - social contributions and sustainability. The aim remains resolute: ensuring a healthier, equitable, and sustainable world for everyone. With initiatives spanning continents, from India to Thailand, and from tackling the TB menace to environmental conservation, Fujifilm sets a benchmark for corporate responsibility, innovation, and global impact.