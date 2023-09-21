Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PREGO, the Italian Home-style
Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PREGO, the Italian Home-style Destination with Uniquely Warm and Vibrant Ambiance Managed by ONYX Hospitality Group
ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Italian home-style restaurant brand, “PREGO”, the name that signifies welcoming guests with joy and offering excellent service. PREGO has successfully captured the hearts of food enthusiasts and those who appreciate the authentic flavours of one of the world’s most cherished cuisine, served in a warm and lively Italian atmosphere. Since its debut in 2003, PREGO has expanded not only in Thailand (Koh Samui, Bangkok, and Pattaya) under the name “PREGO”, but also internationally in the Maldives under the name “PREGOLINO”. With consistently positive feedback, ONYX Hospitality Group continues its success story by aiming to open new branches of PREGO in other key tourist destinations, with the latest one planned for the famous Kata Beach, Phuket, in early 2024.
Since its official launch on September 18, 2003 at Amari Koh Samui, the first PREGO restaurant has consistently delighted aficionados who appreciate the original Italian flavours prepared with premium ingredients. It has also offered a vibrant and authentic Italian dining experience. PREGO has become a renowned Italian restaurant on Koh Samui, attracting both locals and tourists, making it a must-visit destination. The menu, curated by Chef Marco Boscaini, draws inspiration from his early days working in the kitchen of his beloved Nonna (grandmother), and it has become the secret recipe of PREGO, known for its exceptional taste. Notably, PREGO is the only restaurant in Thailand to feature the renowned Risotto, recognised as one of the top 100 dishes by Gallo Guide. Additionally, PREGO is known for its commitment to using only high-quality ingredients, home-style preparation, and a décor that transports guests to a special dining experience in Italy.
These distinctive qualities have led many customers to become loyal patrons of PREGO. It has formed a special relationship with diners who appreciate authentic Italian cuisine, creating a warm and lively dining experience filled with laughter that goes beyond being just a restaurant. PREGO has become a destination for food enthusiasts who enjoy the unique Italian way of life; appreciating great food and engaging conversations.
The inception of PREGO stems from a vision and opportunity recognition for the growth of an authentic Italian restaurant business in Thailand. This vision, coupled with a deep appreciation for the culinary craftsmanship of Chef Marco Boscaini, has led to the establishment of PREGO. It is one of the brands under ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading company in hotel, resort, service apartment, spa, and restaurant management, which aspires to be 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia. PREGO, under the management of ONYX Hospitality Group, has experienced continuous growth while maintaining the high quality of food and service that customers have come to expect from PREGO, a premium home-style restaurant.
Today, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to develop the PREGO brand to meet the demands of those who appreciate original Italian cuisine and a warm and lively atmosphere. This includes the expansion of the brand “PREGOLINO”, the “fun-size” version of PREGO that still offers high-quality Italian cuisine amid fun and lively vibes.The first PREGOLINO is now opening its door at Amari Raaya Maldives.
The PREGO brand, under management of ONYX Hospitality Group, serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment to delivering premium Italian home-style cooking. It has earned the heartwarming acceptance and loyalty of diners from Thailand and around the world over the past two decades.
Prego Restaurant in Thailand welcomes guests every day, offering the following operating hours:
- Amari Koh Samui Branch: Open from 12:00 noon to 12:00 a.m. For reservations, please call 099-028-9378.
- Amari Watergate Bangkok Branch: Open for service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For reservations, please call 02-653-9000 extension 353.
- Amari Pattaya Branch: Operate from 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m. For reservations, please call 038-418-419.