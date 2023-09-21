Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PREGO, the Italian Home-style

The inception of PREGO stems from a vision and opportunity recognition for the growth of an authentic Italian restaurant business in Thailand. This vision, coupled with a deep appreciation for the culinary craftsmanship of Chef Marco Boscaini, has led to the establishment of PREGO. It is one of the brands under ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading company in hotel, resort, service apartment, spa, and restaurant management, which aspires to be 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia. PREGO, under the management of ONYX Hospitality Group, has experienced continuous growth while maintaining the high quality of food and service that customers have come to expect from PREGO, a premium home-style restaurant.

Today, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to develop the PREGO brand to meet the demands of those who appreciate original Italian cuisine and a warm and lively atmosphere. This includes the expansion of the brand “PREGOLINO”, the “fun-size” version of PREGO that still offers high-quality Italian cuisine amid fun and lively vibes. The first PREGOLINO is now opening its door at Amari Raaya Maldives.

The PREGO brand, under management of ONYX Hospitality Group, serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment to delivering premium Italian home-style cooking. It has earned the heartwarming acceptance and loyalty of diners from Thailand and around the world over the past two decades.

Prego Restaurant in Thailand welcomes guests every day, offering the following operating hours: