Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023

Siam Paragon has taken part in uniting the potential of both the public and private sectors, along with partners from diverse industries, to forge a robust fashion industry ecosystem. Together, they have curated a remarkable fashion phenomenon that interconnects various dimensions of fashion through this event. This event has not only offered a platform for showcasing fashion creations rooted in sustainability but has also introduced a fresh and unexpected experience for a global audience. Through the social media channels of Siam Paragon and the ONESIAM SuperApp, it goes beyond simply presenting a spectacular fashion show. It also serves as a medium for conveying the stories of the brands and designers, enabling viewers to immerse themselves more deeply in every collection.

Furthermore, this event seamlessly integrates the fashion experience with convenient shopping through the ONESIAM SuperApp. Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in 'Shop-Off the Runway,' allowing them to reserve and purchase the latest collections from the BIFW2023 runway with ease, right at their fingertips. Shopping via this channel also comes with a range of enticing benefits. This approach truly represents the pinnacle of a superior fashion experience that encompasses every dimension.

The event also features discussions revolving around the concept of advancing Thai fashion through sustainable design. These discussions will include insights from representatives of the government sector and prominent designers in Thailand. One such discussion, titled "Make ~IM~Possible: OTOP & MSMEs Fashion Go Global," is scheduled for October 7, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The speakers for this discussion will include representatives from the "OTOP Premium Go Inter" project by the Department of International Trade Promotion, as well as leading Thai brands EK Thongprasert, Yanet, and Mr. Leaf.

There will also be a discussion centered on the topic "Innovation + Design for Sustainable Lifestyle Products" taking place on October 8, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This discussion will be led by Thai designers associated with the Designer Room & Talent Thai (DSR & TT) project, which includes notable names such as Q Design & Play, Wishulada, and Renim Project. These designers have experience in participating in world-class fashion shows and possess a keen idea of driving Thai fashion forward with a focus on sustainable design principles.

Both engaging discussions are open to interested individuals to attend free of charge, at SCBX NEXT STAGE, on the 4 Floor of Siam Paragon.

Experience the fashion event of the year at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, from 5-8 October at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. You can stay updated on all the action by following the runway and watching live fashion shows during all 12 shows via www.siamparagon.co.th or on Facebook at Siam Paragon throughout the entire Fashion Week.

