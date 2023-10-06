Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023
Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023 Unveils Spectacular Fashion, Empowering Thai Soft Power to the Global Stage
Siam Paragon solidifies its position as a ‘World Class Fashion Destination’ with the returns of 'Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023' (BIFW2023), showcasing the global potential of Thai fashion, one of the country’s powerful soft powers. Embracing the theme of "The Future of Fashion," BIFW2023 foster sustainability for future of the fashion world. Collaborating with 12 prominent Thai brands, Siam Paragon is hosting a series of fashion shows, presenting their latest collections from 5-8 October 2023, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.
Kicking off on October 5, 2023, the first day of this exciting event was fashion shows by ISSUE, presented by Purra, and VATANIKA, presented by AION – AIONIC AUTO. Continuing the fashion extravaganza on October 6, 2023, the spotlight will be on Kloset and Absolute Siam x Holy Number 7 x 789, with an exciting collaboration with Korean streetwear brand HOLY NUMBER 7 and Thai rising star 789. October 7, 2023, promises a packed schedule of fashion shows, featuring Leisure Projects presented by Crocs, NAGARA, MOO, and an exciting collaboration between Greyhound Original and TikTok. The grand finale to the fashion week on October 8, 2023, will be an extraordinary showcase featuring PAINKILLER Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports, FRI27NOV presented by SCG, TUBE GALLERY presented by TAT, and FLYNOW.
The BIFW2023 event is a collaboration between both the public and private sectors, featuring support from esteemed partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), AIONIC AUTO, Crocs, TikTok, Seiko, Purra Natural Mineral Water, Harper's Bazaar magazine, SCG, Chatrium Grand Bangkok, and M.A.C Cosmetics.
This year, focusing on “The Future of Fashion," many brand are dedicated to showcasing fashion designs that adhere to the concept of sustainability—a global trend that has garnered significant attention in the fashion industry, particularly among top brands. These efforts involve utilizing recycled materials, and other eco-conscious choices. Top models, as well as leading artists and celebrities, are gracing the catwalk and attend fashion shows.
Additionally, there will be an engaging panel discussion focusing on fashion and sustainability. Distinguished representatives from the government sector and numerous renowned Thai designers will contribute their insights and expertise to this discussion. Scheduled for 7-8 October 2023, at SCBX NEXT STAGE, 4 Floor of Siam Paragon, the free event is open for interested individuals.
Siam Paragon has taken part in uniting the potential of both the public and private sectors, along with partners from diverse industries, to forge a robust fashion industry ecosystem. Together, they have curated a remarkable fashion phenomenon that interconnects various dimensions of fashion through this event. This event has not only offered a platform for showcasing fashion creations rooted in sustainability but has also introduced a fresh and unexpected experience for a global audience. Through the social media channels of Siam Paragon and the ONESIAM SuperApp, it goes beyond simply presenting a spectacular fashion show. It also serves as a medium for conveying the stories of the brands and designers, enabling viewers to immerse themselves more deeply in every collection.
Furthermore, this event seamlessly integrates the fashion experience with convenient shopping through the ONESIAM SuperApp. Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in 'Shop-Off the Runway,' allowing them to reserve and purchase the latest collections from the BIFW2023 runway with ease, right at their fingertips. Shopping via this channel also comes with a range of enticing benefits. This approach truly represents the pinnacle of a superior fashion experience that encompasses every dimension.
The event also features discussions revolving around the concept of advancing Thai fashion through sustainable design. These discussions will include insights from representatives of the government sector and prominent designers in Thailand. One such discussion, titled "Make ~IM~Possible: OTOP & MSMEs Fashion Go Global," is scheduled for October 7, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The speakers for this discussion will include representatives from the "OTOP Premium Go Inter" project by the Department of International Trade Promotion, as well as leading Thai brands EK Thongprasert, Yanet, and Mr. Leaf.
There will also be a discussion centered on the topic "Innovation + Design for Sustainable Lifestyle Products" taking place on October 8, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This discussion will be led by Thai designers associated with the Designer Room & Talent Thai (DSR & TT) project, which includes notable names such as Q Design & Play, Wishulada, and Renim Project. These designers have experience in participating in world-class fashion shows and possess a keen idea of driving Thai fashion forward with a focus on sustainable design principles.
Both engaging discussions are open to interested individuals to attend free of charge, at SCBX NEXT STAGE, on the 4 Floor of Siam Paragon.
Experience the fashion event of the year at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, from 5-8 October at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. You can stay updated on all the action by following the runway and watching live fashion shows during all 12 shows via www.siamparagon.co.th or on Facebook at Siam Paragon throughout the entire Fashion Week.
#SiamParagon #BIFW2023 #SiamParagonBIFW2023