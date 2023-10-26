Liberator introduces experienced F.A. team to help companies get listed on SET

Company’s chief executive officer Pavalin Limthongchai, said: “After receiving F.A. licences from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) on September 8, Liberator is moving forward with its investment banking services backed by our 15 years of experience as a financial advisor.”

“Companies looking to register on the SET will benefit from our full spectrum of financial services that will help you achieve your goals in all aspects.”

Pavalin went on to say that Liberator Securities was established under the concept of ‘an investment world where everyone is equal’. The company is committed to providing equal access to investment knowledge to all interested investors, as well as offering a commission-free trading service of domestic shares.

Liberator’s latest addition to its array of services, the financial advisor team, would use their knowledge and expertise to help companies get listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and launch their initial public offering (IPO). The team also offers advisory services on bond and equity fundraising, business mergers, financial restructuring, and more.

“Liberator has been studying various business deals, including company merger, bond and equity fundraising, and more to support our services aimed toward companies looking to be listed on the SET from the third quarter of 2023,” said Pavalin. “With high demand in the market, this is a golden opportunity for Liberator to expand its investment banking arm to complete our services and strengthen the business.”