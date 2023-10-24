EKKALUCK TO INTRODUCE AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF CREATIVITY WITH THAI-COSMOPOLITAN
EKKALUCK TO INTRODUCE AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF CREATIVITY WITH THAI-COSMOPOLITAN Chef Wuttisak “Wut” Wuttiamporn surprises diners with a unique style of gastronomy, crossing boundaries and challenging the norm
An exciting era of culinary creativity is unveiled at EKKALUCK, the signature restaurant at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection – Thailand’s first Autograph Collection hotel.
Named after the Thai word for “unique”, the EKKALUCK cookery concept leans on some of Thailand's and global legacy recipes. Dishes are inspired by Thai and international fare, presented extraordinarily and Instagrammable. They include signatures unique to the restaurant, as well as universal favorites reinterpreted. Senses are triggered in form of harmony and balance, or controversy and unusuality.
EKKALUCK is open throughout the day, evolving from a chic setting for daily semi-buffet and a la carte breakfast, into comfortable venue for light lunches and daytime bites. As day turns to night and the lights of Thong Lor start to shine, this signature restaurant transforms to increased exclusivity and, aside from a la carte options, offers the choice between seven and ten course signature tasting menus showing off Chef Wut's Thai-cosmopolitan style.
Inspired by locavore, the culinary team sources finest ingredients, consisting of rare finds with back-stories from niche suppliers, including small-scale farms and fisheries.
Some of EKKALUCK’s highlighted dishes include the eye-catching pomelo salad with succulent red prawns, the comforting braised lamb shank Massaman curry with silky mashed potato, and the tender roasted black chicken served with apple cider vinegar sauce and garlic confit. Seven-course Tasting menu, Ten-course Tasting menu and Curated Vegetarian options are also available.
In a city filled with culinary wonders, EKKALUCK is set to further push Bangkok’s gastronomic boundaries and raise the bar for epicurean excellence to exciting new levels.
EKKALUCK is open for breakfast from 06:00 am -10:30 am, lunch from 12:00 pm - 03:00 pm and dinner from 06:00 pm - 11:00 pm. The bar will remain open until 00:00 am.
For more information and to book your table at this dynamic new dining destination, please click or call +66 (0) 2 127 5999, email [email protected], or follow us on LINE @ekkaluckbangkok, www.facebook.com/EKKALUCKBangkok or Instagram at @EKKALUCKbangkok.
To learn more and to reserve an urban escape at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, please visit www.madipaidibangkok.com.