   EKKALUCK TO INTRODUCE AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF CREATIVITY WITH THAI-COSMOPOLITAN

An exciting era of culinary creativity is unveiled at EKKALUCK, the signature restaurant at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection – Thailand’s first Autograph Collection hotel.

Named after the Thai word for “unique”, the EKKALUCK cookery concept leans on some of Thailand's and global legacy recipes. Dishes are inspired by Thai and international fare, presented extraordinarily and Instagrammable. They include signatures unique to the restaurant, as well as universal favorites reinterpreted. Senses are triggered in form of harmony and balance, or controversy and unusuality.

EKKALUCK is open throughout the day, evolving from a chic setting for daily semi-buffet and a la carte breakfast, into comfortable venue for light lunches and daytime bites. As day turns to night and the lights of Thong Lor start to shine, this signature restaurant transforms to increased exclusivity and, aside from a la carte options, offers the choice between seven and ten course signature tasting menus showing off Chef Wut's Thai-cosmopolitan style.