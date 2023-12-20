Porsche Thailand unveils all seven colours of limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition
In March 2023, Porsche Thailand unveiled its most special 30th anniversary gift to the Kingdom – the 911 Carrrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, a limited collection of 30 sports cars paying tribute to the significance of colours of the week in Thai culture. On 16 December 2023, the company gathered all seven coloured Edition cars for the first time at the House on Sathorn for a special unveiling.
Porsche Thailand proudly gathered all seven colours from its highly sought-after limited edition 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition for an unforgettable unveiling event at the iconic House on Sathorn in Bangkok on 16 December 2023.
Against the breath-taking backdrop of a vivid sunset, esteemed customers who had already secured their coveted 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, regional Porsche Club guests and select VIP patrons from Porsche Thailand were treated to a dazzling reveal, and an evening cocktail event.
The highlight of the evening was a special Q&A session featuring Grant Larson, the Director Special Projects at Style Porsche, who played a pivotal role in designing this exclusive masterpiece. Attendees had the unique opportunity to gain insights into the creative process and the inspirations behind this limited edition.
The 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition stands out as 30 highly-collectible models, each specified in one of seven iconic Paint to Sample (PTS) colours. These colours pay homage to every day of the week in Thai culture, a profoundly meaningful tribute to the rich and vibrant Kingdom.
Artisans and craftsmen at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur then add more bespoke touches, ensuring each Edition sports car is a work of art. 20- and 21-inch Turbo S centre-lock wheels are finished in a unique black/exterior colour two-tone to complement the body colour, while sporting prowess is subtly enhanced with black high-gloss contrast finishes across the exterior.
The B-pillars proudly display a one-off "30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition" plaque, hand-applied to signify the exclusivity of each model. Finally, a distinctive tribute to Thailand is unveiled on the car's rear decklid, with five slats painted in the colours of the Thai flag – red, white, and blue.
Peter Rohwer, Managing Director Porsche Thailand, shared his enthusiasm for the remarkable project: "We are immensely proud to witness the culmination of this extraordinary project, as all seven unique colours of the limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition are unveiled here today. This moment is a testament to the strong collaboration between Porsche AG , the dedication to detail from the colleagues at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and the unwavering support from our valued customers for the last three decades.”
Hannes Ruoff, CEO Porsche Asia Pacific, agreed with Mr. Rohwer’s sentiments, saying: “Seeing these exquisite cars together, each a manifestation of the rich tapestry of Thai culture, fills us with immense pride. Porsche has found its way into the hearts of the Thai people, and, reciprocally, Thailand has found its way into the heart of Porsche. This limited edition is not just a celebration of Porsche passion, but a symbol of the deep connection we share with this vibrant and dynamic country. We are excited about the journey ahead and the continued success for Porsche in Thailand."