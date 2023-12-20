Porsche Thailand unveils all seven colours of limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition

Porsche Thailand proudly gathered all seven colours from its highly sought-after limited edition 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition for an unforgettable unveiling event at the iconic House on Sathorn in Bangkok on 16 December 2023.

Against the breath-taking backdrop of a vivid sunset, esteemed customers who had already secured their coveted 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, regional Porsche Club guests and select VIP patrons from Porsche Thailand were treated to a dazzling reveal, and an evening cocktail event.

The highlight of the evening was a special Q&A session featuring Grant Larson, the Director Special Projects at Style Porsche, who played a pivotal role in designing this exclusive masterpiece. Attendees had the unique opportunity to gain insights into the creative process and the inspirations behind this limited edition.

The 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition stands out as 30 highly-collectible models, each specified in one of seven iconic Paint to Sample (PTS) colours. These colours pay homage to every day of the week in Thai culture, a profoundly meaningful tribute to the rich and vibrant Kingdom.