ICONSIAM named Leading Brand in Iconic Shopping Mall of the Year

ICONSIAM, the world-class landmark by the Chao Phraya River and one of Siam Piwat’s global destinations, has been honored with the Leading Brand in Iconic Shopping Mall of the Year Award at the ASEAN Outstanding Business Awards 2023. This international recognition from Malaysia underscores ICONSIAM’s success as a global destination that not only boasts outstanding business performance but also serves as a tourist magnet that puts Thailand on the world map, enabling it to win the hearts of people across the globe.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., stated, “We are truly honored and proud to have been named the Leading Brand in Iconic Shopping Mall of the Year by a reputable international institution. The recognition reflects our business success and commitment to bringing together the best of Thailand and the best of the world. We strive to showcase every positive aspect of Thainess and bring to Thailand the wonders from every corner of the world in order to create a phenomenon in Bangkok and become a game changer that plays a pivotal role in bolstering the Thai economy. Today, ICONSIAM is acclaimed by Thai and international visitors alike as a new global destination, truly living up to its name as the Icon of Prosperity by the Chao Phraya River.”

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in November 2023, ICONSIAM has received over 25 awards from premier international institutions. The accolades attest to the success of its Co-creation and Shared Value strategies, which have fostered sustainable growth for all parties involved, created positive impacts on society, communities, and the environment, and played a key role in placing ICONSIAM on the global stage.