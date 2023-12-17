Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates the foremost developers
Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates the foremost developers, projects and agencies leading the region’s real estate industry this year.
● 46 winners from across Southeast Asia were honored at Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023
● Asset Wise PCL (Thailand) was named Developer of the Year 2023
● Project of the Year 2023 went to Le Pont Residences from RLC Residences (Philippines)
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards recognized 46 winners from across the region with leading developers Asset Wise, Capitaland and Asset World Corporation among those to be honored.
Celebrations took place at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chaophraya River as real estate industry leaders came together to commend the best of the best in what is the industry’s most anticipated awards event of the year. As well as the award presentations the event saw musical performances and a magnificent riverside firework show to crown another dynamic year for the industry.
The Southeast Asia real estate market currently faces challenges in the face of the global economic environment and tightening access to finance, however the winners at this eighth annual Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were celebrated in recognition of their resilience and adaptability to both the evolving needs of home seekers and the surrounding market conditions.
“Property developers are having to place real focus on the end users' demands who have a clear idea of what they want regardless of if they’re searching for a city condominium, suburban housing or luxury villas in the resort destinations,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director of Events and International Markets, states. “This year’s Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards winners have shown the ability to understand home seekers and create new and exciting projects and services that align with what the market is asking for.”
The prestigious Developer of the Year title was awarded to Thai developer Asset Wise PCL. New-launched condominium projects, such as Modiz Avantgarde and Kave Town Island have demonstrated a mastery of Bangkok’s competitive affordable condominium market. The company launched 15 projects this year at almost 30 billion baht value, an increase of 183% year on year.
“Winning Developer of the Year Southeast Asia 2023 is an achievement we are extremely proud of. This is validation of our vision and focus on delivering great quality homes at reasonable prices for the Thailand market” Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer at Asset Wise PCL, stated. “This award also symbolizes the hard work and dedication of everyone at Asset Wise who has contributed to our continued success.”
Elsewhere Singapore continued to go from strength to strength in terms of luxury urban design, with a notable winner in the form of Marina One Residences by M+S Residential Pte (Singapore), winner of Best Luxury Condominium Architectural Design, whilst Capitaland (Singapore) took home the prize of Best Developer Luxury Condominiums. Winners from Malaysia included Guocoland with Best Integrated Developer and Gamuda Land with Best Sustainable Developer whilst other winners represented Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Agency Excellence Awards 2023
Real estate agencies continue to be a vital link between property buyers and sellers while also providing other indispensable services that support a vibrant property sector. Celebrating their work is another aspect that makes the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards unique. A total of six companies were named in this category. Among the agents, Property Lim Brothers (Singapore) took home the inaugural Agency Excellence Award for Real Estate Content and Innovation.
Zupreme C&C (Thailand) Ltd (Thailand)
Home in Phuket Co., Ltd (Thailand)
DKRA Vega - A member of DKRA Group (Vietnam)
Amber International Realty Co., Ltd (Thailand)
CMP Group (Regional)
Agency Excellence Award: Real Estate Content and Innovation 2023
PropertyLimBrothers (Singapore)
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 would like to thank Savills for their continued service as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chaophraya River and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.
The Dot Property Awards 2024 are now open for entries. For more details on how you can take part, please email [email protected]