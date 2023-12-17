Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates the foremost developers

● 46 winners from across Southeast Asia were honored at Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023

● Asset Wise PCL (Thailand) was named Developer of the Year 2023

● Project of the Year 2023 went to Le Pont Residences from RLC Residences (Philippines)

The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards recognized 46 winners from across the region with leading developers Asset Wise, Capitaland and Asset World Corporation among those to be honored.

Celebrations took place at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chaophraya River as real estate industry leaders came together to commend the best of the best in what is the industry’s most anticipated awards event of the year. As well as the award presentations the event saw musical performances and a magnificent riverside firework show to crown another dynamic year for the industry.

The Southeast Asia real estate market currently faces challenges in the face of the global economic environment and tightening access to finance, however the winners at this eighth annual Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were celebrated in recognition of their resilience and adaptability to both the evolving needs of home seekers and the surrounding market conditions.