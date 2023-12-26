Celebrities celebrate their Christmas season in style with a fresh Christmas tree imported from Canada
Rockin' around the Christmas tree …Whenever you hear it, it means that Christmas is just around the corner. Many people are preparing to decorate their homes or workplaces to welcome the joyful holiday season. And of course, a Christmas tree is a must-have item.
To create an authentic holiday atmosphere, Real Christmas trees or fresh-cut pine tree imported directly from Canada which are available at Thaiwatsadu and BnB home will invoke the spirit of Christmas. The Balsam Fir plants are highly aromatic to make Christmas this year even more special. Let's take a look at the fabulous Christmas tree decoration ideas by these famous celebrities to get inspired.
Let’s start with Noey-Chotika Wongwilas, along with kids, Akin and Lalin, decorated their Christmas tree, which is a real and distinctively fragrant Balsam Fir Plant from Canada. The tree has been hung with red and gold baubles to brighten up their home in anticipation of Christmas. The result is an enchanting scene!
Next up is mother-of-three May-Marisa Horn Lohtong. This Christmas, she had great fun involving her children in decorating her fresh-cut pine tree from Thaiwatsadu and BnB home. This family has gone with the full option of a tree that is conical bushes, nice and bushy on all four sides, The branches are strong enough for a full set of Christmas tree decorations - baubles of various sizes, Christmas stockings, pinecones and delightful figurines, set up in the main lounge of their home. Christmas this year is going to be a time for great celebration.
This is followed by Nut-Devahastin Na Ayutthaya, who has roped in his enthusiastic children to decorate their Balsam Fir with a full set of decorations. As well as livening up the home, the trees are completely safe for everybody in the family, because the Real Christmas trees from Thaiwatsadu and BnB home are grown with organic methods to be hypoallergenic and chemical-free that protect children and pets from allergic reactions and safe for every family member.
Additionally, the cute family of Bee-Pitipat Sarasin, who has also been decorating their Christmas tree with her children in their main living room to make it colorful and welcoming, with the Christmassy atmosphere provided by the fragrant Balsam Fir from Thaiwatsadu and BnB home . The fresh-scented tree is decorated with traditional red and gold Christmas baubles, while the rest of the house has been decorated with a matching Christmas theme, also available from Thaiwatsadu and BnB home , which is stocked with all your needs for the festive season!
Last but not least is the working woman Oh-Apichaya Krairiksh, pictured here with her husband and sons, who were also enthusiastic helpers to decorate the real Christmas tree from Thaiwatsadu and BnB home . This family’s decorations included baubles, Christmas gifts, bells and a golden star for the top of their three-metre-tall tree. It looks like this was another happy family activity which was both cozy and fun!
