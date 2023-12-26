Thailand Hosts the First-Ever Full-Scale Exhibition Featuring the World's Beloved Characters 'tokidoki'

Venture into the inner zone, where the Immersive Projection Zone awaits. Step through a mesmerizing glass tunnel that transports everyone into the enchanting world of tokidoki through the Immersive Mirror & Projection technique. This is where you can also capture memorable moments alongside the world's favorite characters from tokidoki. Prepare to be enthralled by the most surprising stories woven throughout the event area. For young visitors, a specially curated Mini Playground Zone is thoughtfully prepared to ensure a delightful experience.

Beyond the world-class exhibition, the event brings an additional highlight with the ICONIC Café Zone—a specially crafted cafe space for all visitors to delight their taste buds with signature offerings like the Smash Burger Truffle Mac and Cheese, Gourmet Tuna, and a variety of other delectable treats. Conclude the experience with fancy, colorful smoothies, unicorn milkshakes, and an array of enticing desserts.

Adding to the festivities of the countdown to 2024, ICONIC Café welcomes everyone to usher in the joyous New Year together. To make this celebration even more special, Chef Sebastien Segurola, an acclaimed chef with over 23 years of expertise in French cuisine and the owner/Executive Chef of Cava bien marche' restaurant in Phuket, also the winner of IRON Chef Thailand 2022, will be creating an exclusive menu for the countdown night. Guests can relish this special meal while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of the Chao Phraya River curve and witnessing a spectacular display of over 50,000 fireworks from the vantage point of the 8th floor of ICONSIAM.

tokidoki has prepared a multitude of engaging activities for the entire family, fostering quality time and creative expression. Join in the artistic fun as everyone can embark on DIY adventures: for example, acting as a painter to create personalized masterpieces on canvases, or delve into the world of body and face painting using colors meticulously chosen for user’s safety.

Moreover, it’s a unique opportunity to own exclusive tokidoki products ranging from collectibles and street fashion to bags, plush dolls, and mystery boxes. These special items are available for purchase at the tokidoki event at specially discounted prices.

ICONSIAM extends a warm invitation for everyone to explore these exclusive offerings at the first full-scale tokidoki exhibition. Admission is free. The event kicks off today and runs until March 31, 2024, at ICON Art & Culture Space on the 8th floor of ICONSIAM. For more details, please visit ICONSIAM's Facebook page or contact 1338.