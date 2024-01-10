Fujifilm reveals liver cancer statistics in Thailand, emphasizing on screening for early detection to save lives

Mr. Kosuke Kijima, Asia Pacific & India, Overseas Sales & Marketing Specialist (In Vitro Diagnostics Division - Medical Systems Business Division), FUJIFILM Corporation, underscored the cutting-edge technology employed in a clinical practice guideline from The Japan Society of Hepatology (JSH) saying, “JSH advises combining ultrasound with biomarkers, including Lectin-reactive alpha-fetoprotein (AFP-L3), AFP, and protein induced by vitamin K absence or antagonist-II (PIVKA-II), for HCC surveillance. The JSH clinical practice guideline for HCC 2021 recommends measuring AFP, PIVKA-II, and AFP-L3 fractions as effective tumor markers for HCC diagnosis. AFP-L3, particularly secreted in early tumor stages, aids in detecting previously undetected HCC by ultrasound. This makes AFP-L3 valuable for early HCC detection, prognosis prediction, and treatment guidance. Consequently, Japan observes a higher detection rate of very early and early-stage HCCs (over 66%)***, leading to favorable outcomes in HCC patients. This demonstrates the vital role of AFP-L3, an innovation featuring a distinctive testing substance from Fujifilm, in this advanced surveillance method.”

To tackle surveillance obstacles in Thailand, Thai Association for the Study of the Liver (THASL) and Fujifilm collaborate to carry out the study. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) collaborated with the THASL and Fujifilm conduct project to apply the Japanese method for the HCC surveillance. This partnership aimed to assess the accuracy of HCC biomarkers and enhance Thailand’s HCC surveillance system. The study, conducted at Chulalongkorn University Hospital, Mahidol university Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, and Khonkaen University Faculty of Medicine Srinagarind Hospital, focused on using a combination of ultrasonography with AFP-L3, AFP, and PIVKA II for HCC surveillance in Thailand to reduce mortality rates from HCC.

“Apart from its Japan-made AFP-L3, a highly specific HCC biomarker, Fujifilm presents the ‘μTASWako i30’, a fully automated microfluidic-based immunoanalyzer solution tailored for HCC diagnosis. This all-in-one analyzer is recognized for its efficiency and precision, providing a blood result within 9 minutes and handling up to 25 blood results per hour. The comprehensive range of diagnostic medical offerings aims to mitigate preventable deaths stemming from inaccurate diagnoses and contribute to the enhancement of chance to detect early stage of HCC”, added Mr. Kosuke Kijima.

“Early screening is paramount in the fight against liver cancer. Embracing advanced Japanese innovations, not only revolutionizes medical solutions but holds the key to shaping a future where timely intervention saves lives," concluded Ms. Suphattra Suparum.

As a global leader in providing one-stop, total healthcare solutions, Fujifilm is dedicated to promoting awareness of cancer screenings, aiming to decrease preventable casualties on a global scale in harmony with its Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030) to enhance global public health.

