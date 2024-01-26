Join the 2024 K-FTI Acceleration Program for SMEs and Startups
The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), in collaboration with KPMG Thailand and LiVEx, invites you to the much-anticipated 8-month K-FTI Acceleration Program 2, designed to provide comprehensive insights into capital raising.
This program aims to boost the potential and business opportunities of SMEs/Startups, offering more than just access to the capital market.
Included in the program are:
✴️ Training, workshops, business mentoring, networking, and matching
Participants will learn about:
- Business planning strategies
- Various capital raising options and capital market knowledge
- Legal, tax, and financial statement essentials
- Risk management and internal control
- Enhancing enterprise through innovation and technology
Benefits:
✅ Assessment and development of your business potential
✅ A grant of 1 million Baht
✅ Business plan and capital raising strategy development
✅ SME filing assistance
✅ Access to a business network
✅ Opportunity to participate in the K-FTI Non Deal Roadshow, meeting leading Thai investors
Note: The program is limited to 35 companies.
Duration: March – September 2024.
Application deadline: 31 January 2024.
Apply now at bit.ly/K-FTIAcceleration2
For further details, please contact the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI) Tel. 1453, ext 1093