Join the 2024 K-FTI Acceleration Program for SMEs and Startups

This program aims to boost the potential and business opportunities of SMEs/Startups, offering more than just access to the capital market.

Included in the program are:

✴️ Training, workshops, business mentoring, networking, and matching

Participants will learn about:

Business planning strategies

Various capital raising options and capital market knowledge

Legal, tax, and financial statement essentials

Risk management and internal control

Enhancing enterprise through innovation and technology

Benefits:

✅ Assessment and development of your business potential

✅ A grant of 1 million Baht

✅ Business plan and capital raising strategy development

✅ SME filing assistance

✅ Access to a business network

✅ Opportunity to participate in the K-FTI Non Deal Roadshow, meeting leading Thai investors

Note: The program is limited to 35 companies.

Duration: March – September 2024.

Application deadline: 31 January 2024.

Apply now at bit.ly/K-FTIAcceleration2

For further details, please contact the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI) Tel. 1453, ext 1093

