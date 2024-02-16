DeeMoney gives away Tesla Model 3 and over 3.5 million baht in prizes!

In addition to the grand prize, we also have other prizes as follows 2-baht gold bars (5 prizes: value: 65,600 THB/prize), iPhone 15 Pro Max (5 prizes: value: 44,900 THB/prize), Honda Wave 110i (5 prizes: value: 37,100 THB/prize), AirPods Pro Gen 2 (20 prizes: value: 8,990 THB/prize), Lotus's E-Vouchers (30 prizes: value: 4,000 THB/prize) and DeeMoney’s promo code for free transfer (1,000 prizes: value: 675 THB/prize).

Mr. MD Atikur Sabuj, the lucky winner of the Tesla Model 3, said, “I am incredibly grateful to DeeMoney for this amazing prize. I have been using DeeMoney for a while now and have always been impressed with their competitive rates, fast transactions, and user-friendly platform.”

Mr. Aswin Phlaphongphanich, CEO and Co-Founder of DeeMoney, said, "We're thrilled by the overwhelming response to our OWNDEE Win Tesla campaign, a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled value and experiences in international money transfers. Our ethos revolves around passing all benefits and savings to our customers, ensuring their financial well-being while fostering inclusion and fairness. This commitment is evident in our spontaneous 'Flash Rate' alerts, delivering foreign exchange savings directly to our customers, and exemplified by the democratized raffle-based promotion of the OWNDEE Win Tesla campaign."