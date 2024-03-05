Thailand and Australia: Strategic partners and friends
On the special occasion of the Governor-General of Australia and his spouse’s Official Visit to Thailand, 13-17 February 2024
On 13-17 February 2024, H.E. General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and H.E. Mrs. Linda Hurley, his spouse, paid an Official Visit to Thailand upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister. This Official Visit marks the first visit by an Australian Governor-General in seven years.
One of the prestigious programmes included a Royal Audience with H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, followed by a Royal Banquet at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, the Grand Palace.
The Governor-General and his spouse also visited the Government House, where they were warmly welcomed and hosted luncheon in Their honours by the Prime Minister and Mrs. Pakpilai Thavisin, his spouse. The Prime Minister and Governor-General had a comprehensive and productive bilateral meeting, covering diverse topics that aim to deepen the bonds between Thailand and Australia.
Additionally, the Governor-General and his spouse paid homage to His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand and visited Chiang Rai Province before leaving for Canberra, Australia, on 17 February 2024.
Thailand and Australia have enjoyed close and cordial ties for over 72 years. In 2022, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, and since then, cooperation in all-encompassing areas has flourished. However, beyond official papers, Thailand and Australia share a unique and foundational bond of friendship, from the level of the Thai Royal Family, to Governmental and the people-to-people ties. The Governor-General’s Official Visit echoes the sentiment of friendship that is based on goodwill and trust, and has enjoyed robust growth and yielded bountiful fruits. As friends, Thailand and Australia are committed to all-round partnership and mutual assistance to advance cooperation and achieve common goals by sharing what they know and do best.
During their visit to Chiang Rai, the Governor-General and his spouse visited the Doi Tung Development Project (DTDP) under the Royal Initiative of HRH the Princess Mother. There, Their Excellencies learned about the DTDP’s holistic approach to address social issues, including environmental restoration, vocational skills training, and creating sustainable income sources for the community.
One of the many successful cases is how the DTDP helped transform the land that was once an opium field into macadamia plantations, which interestingly is a native Australian plant. Since then, the locals’ livelihood has changed for the better, and macadamia has become one of their most famous products.
The DTDP believes that development should revolve around humans; and that ensuring good understanding and harmony with the nature and emphasising self-reliance and resilience are the keys to maintaining a positive and lasting progress. Australia shares this same belief, reflected in its development policies, which is one of the potential areas of cooperation.
Continuing the theme of sustainable development, Their Excellencies visited the Citizen Science for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the Ing River Basin Project in Khun Tan District, Chiang Rai. This three-and-a-half-year project, implemented in collaboration with the Mekong-Australia Partnership, Oxfam, and research teams from four universities, including Mae Fah Luang University, aims to enhance community resilience to climate challenges.
Overall, the visit has proven that actions speak louder than words. As the leaders have discussed and agreed to foster the positive dynamics and momentum of this relationship, the actions to achieving it shall continue. These actions include having regular dialogue on emerging issues, maintaining mutually beneficial economic engagement, and enhancing the well-being of both peoples through exchange of resources and know-hows. The tangible efforts made by Thailand and Australia highlight the strength of their Strategic Partnership – a positive, constructive, and pragmatic friendship.
Looking ahead, the momentum generated during the Governor-General’s Official Visit sets the stage for continued cooperation and engagement between Thailand and Australia. The forthcoming Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations on 4-6 March in Melbourne, which the Prime Minister is attending, will be another milestone to reaffirm the commitment of Thailand and Australia for both bilateral and regional peace, prosperity, and sustainability.
Ruetat Wannarat
Attaché
Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, MFA