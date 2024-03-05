Thailand and Australia: Strategic partners and friends

One of the many successful cases is how the DTDP helped transform the land that was once an opium field into macadamia plantations, which interestingly is a native Australian plant. Since then, the locals’ livelihood has changed for the better, and macadamia has become one of their most famous products.

The DTDP believes that development should revolve around humans; and that ensuring good understanding and harmony with the nature and emphasising self-reliance and resilience are the keys to maintaining a positive and lasting progress. Australia shares this same belief, reflected in its development policies, which is one of the potential areas of cooperation.

Continuing the theme of sustainable development, Their Excellencies visited the Citizen Science for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the Ing River Basin Project in Khun Tan District, Chiang Rai. This three-and-a-half-year project, implemented in collaboration with the Mekong-Australia Partnership, Oxfam, and research teams from four universities, including Mae Fah Luang University, aims to enhance community resilience to climate challenges.

Overall, the visit has proven that actions speak louder than words. As the leaders have discussed and agreed to foster the positive dynamics and momentum of this relationship, the actions to achieving it shall continue. These actions include having regular dialogue on emerging issues, maintaining mutually beneficial economic engagement, and enhancing the well-being of both peoples through exchange of resources and know-hows. The tangible efforts made by Thailand and Australia highlight the strength of their Strategic Partnership – a positive, constructive, and pragmatic friendship.

Looking ahead, the momentum generated during the Governor-General’s Official Visit sets the stage for continued cooperation and engagement between Thailand and Australia. The forthcoming Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations on 4-6 March in Melbourne, which the Prime Minister is attending, will be another milestone to reaffirm the commitment of Thailand and Australia for both bilateral and regional peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

Ruetat Wannarat

Attaché

Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, MFA