For shopping platform SocialGiver, business is a way of giving back to society

Speaking at the forum on “Tourism Authority of Thailand x Socialgiver = Meaningful Travel”, TAT’s deputy governor for domestic marketing, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said the authority officially supports the SocialGiver platform for promoting Thai brands in tourism sector businesses.

She said it is a very good option for the shoppers who will have more choices in the market and in the process can also support local businesses while contributing to charities at the same time.

Things are gradually turning around for Thailand’s tourism industry, Thapanee said. “Since the beginning of April, TAT has seen a good number of domestic and international travellers, giving a boost to tourism. In particular, there is an improvement in arrivals in the international sector,” she said. Under revised “Test & Go” rules effective from April 1, international travellers will be allowed to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test before boarding the flight, she added.

TAT expects 50,000 visitors in April. The tourism agency has activated its 29 offices around the world to promote travels to Thailand by reviving many tourist programmes, rebuilding the skills of travel agents and prioritising concerns about travel safety.

In addition to the social dimension, the Meaningful Travel campaign is a collaboration with SocialGiver. Every time, shoppers make bookings through SocialGiver, they will help support nature conservation and protect green spaces throughout Thailand due to many collaborations and other projects, without paying more. SocialGiver aims to make shoppers’ holidays even more special by donating half of whatever they spend to fundraise for the charities to create a lasting impact throughout Thailand. They plan to take this project to the region in the future.

By Varunsuda Karunayadhaj