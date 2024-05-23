Krungsri joins hands with MUFG to organize \'Krungsri - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024\'

As for the other stage. Held under the theme "Transition in Action", the event is a platform to inspire entrepreneurs to do business according to ESG guidelines and introduce guidelines for creating a step-by-step business transition plan for practical implementation and access to investment support in the future. It features interesting topics and speakers. as follows

by Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand

by M.L. Dispanadda Disakul CEO of Mae Fah Luang Foundation / President of SE Thailand

by Jitti Manglasiri Director, Technology and Informatics Institute for Sustainability (NSTDA)

by Duangkamol Limpuangtip, Head of SME Bangking Group, Bank of Ayudhya PLC.

by Khemupsorn Siriukha, Sustainability Consultant

by Rongphet Bunchuaidee, Deputy Executive Director, Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

by Krungsri ESG Award 2023 Excellence Award Winners

The event also features a Net Zero World Pathway exhibition that will provide an insight into all dimensions of the sustainability journey. From agreements on climate change on the global stage that affect the overall business landscape, to the approaches of each Asian country and organization in Thailand to reduce greenhouse gases in order to reach the Net Zero World goal, and how businesses must adapt to survive in the changing field of competition in the future.

There will also be booths offering sustainability solutions from Krungsri and leading organizations that will provide advice to help entrepreneurs transform their businesses and achieve their carbon reduction goals, such as the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Board of Investment (BOI), Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), Thai Cement Company Limited (SCG), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Zeroboard, Innopower, Scan Inter, Sitron Power and Synergysun.

This is an important opportunity that entrepreneurs should not miss. In addition to enhancing knowledge and potential for sustainable transition. It also provides updates on ESG issues and drives from around the world, as well as access to insights from ESG policy decision-makers, as well as a network of leading national and global ESG experts. To lead the business transition towards true sustainability.



Krungsri - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024 will be held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 from 10.00 - 18.00 at Siam Kimpinski Bangkok.

Corporate businesses register for the event free of charge Click here