Krungsri joins hands with MUFG to organize 'Krungsri - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024'

THURSDAY, MAY 23, 2024

Among the opportunities and challenges in the past year, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited or Krungsri The Bank continues to stand with entrepreneurs in tackling the challenges that arise through comprehensive solutions and know-how that are in line with the needs and trends of the business world.

To strengthen its positioning as the leading sustainable finance bank in the region, Krungsri joins hands with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) organized the biggest ESG symposium of the year by global experts under the name Krungsri  - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024. Through seminars, customers will be aware of the importance of ESG and have the opportunity to meet with partners or networks that can help promote such issues.

Krungsri - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024 reaffirms its commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainability support in accordance with ESG guidelines. Senior executives from leading business organizations and ESG experts from MUFG, Krungsri, and the World Bank, along with distinguished speakers from global arenas, share ESG knowledge with entrepreneurs to create a business transition plan to sustainability in accordance with the ESG framework and lead to long-term business transformation.

The seminar will consist of two major seminars, the first of which will be held under the theme Net Zero World, projecting the world's direction of sustainability, Thailand's vision to reduce greenhouse gases, as well as the approach to creating sustainability of Thailand's largest organizations. It features interesting topics and speakers. as follows

  • Together Thailand to Net Zero by Pavich Kesavawong Deputy Director General, Department of Climate Change and Environment Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
  • Key Green Finance Transitions by Dr. Ornsaran Manuamorn, Senior Financial Sector Specialist World Bank, Thailand
  • Global & Sustainability Finance by Tomohiro Ishikawa, Chief Regulatory Engagement Officer, MUFG Bank and Colin Chen, Head of ESG Finance APAC, MUFG Bank.
  • Accelerate Transitions to Smart & Sustainable Industries neutrality by  Suthiket Thatpitak-Kul Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)
  • The Future Mobility Society and Sustainable Transformation by Sirivit Preechasut, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.
  • Sustainable Business for Carbon Neutrality by Chantanida Sarigaphuti Chief Finance Officer, The Siam Cement PLC, Worapong Nakchatree Executive Vice President, Sustainability Management of PTT PLC, Naparat Sriwanavit Chief Finance, Accounting and Risk Officer, Central Pattana PLC and Prakob Phiencharoen Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group, Bank of Ayudhya PLC.

As for the other stage. Held under the theme "Transition in Action", the event is a platform to inspire entrepreneurs to do business according to ESG guidelines and introduce guidelines for creating a step-by-step business transition plan for practical implementation and access to investment support in the future. It features interesting topics and speakers. as follows

  • Vision Towards stability for Thai Security by Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand
  • Social Enterprise: A Business Approach to Sustainability by M.L. Dispanadda Disakul CEO of Mae Fah Luang Foundation / President of SE Thailand
  • Green Manufacturing Innovation by Jitti Manglasiri Director, Technology  and Informatics Institute for Sustainability (NSTDA)
  • Creating a Transition Plan by Duangkamol Limpuangtip, Head of SME Bangking Group, Bank of Ayudhya PLC.
  • As Green as you can by Khemupsorn Siriukha, Sustainability Consultant
  • Transitioning Management by Rongphet Bunchuaidee, Deputy Executive Director, Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)
  • ESG in Real-World Applocation and Impacts by Krungsri ESG Award 2023 Excellence Award Winners

The event also features a Net Zero World Pathway exhibition that will provide an insight into all dimensions of the sustainability journey. From agreements on climate change on the global stage that affect the overall business landscape, to the approaches of each Asian country and organization in Thailand to reduce greenhouse gases in order to reach the Net Zero World goal, and how businesses must adapt to survive in the changing field of competition in the future.

There will also be booths offering sustainability solutions from Krungsri and leading organizations that will provide advice to help entrepreneurs transform their businesses and achieve their carbon reduction goals, such as the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Board of Investment (BOI), Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), Thai Cement Company Limited (SCG), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Zeroboard, Innopower, Scan Inter, Sitron Power and Synergysun.

This is an important opportunity that entrepreneurs should not miss. In addition to enhancing knowledge and potential for sustainable transition. It also provides updates on ESG issues and drives from around the world, as well as access to insights from ESG policy decision-makers, as well as a network of leading national and global ESG experts. To lead the business transition towards true sustainability.

Krungsri - MUFG ESG Symposium 2024 will be held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 from 10.00 - 18.00 at Siam Kimpinski Bangkok.

Corporate businesses register for the event free of charge Click here

