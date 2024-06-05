The Mall Group joins 35 organizations to form tourism ecosystem and network targeting foreign tourists

This aims to attract foreign tourists, which the latest expansion has seen the partnering with 16 leading airlines, international payment platforms, and leading international travel websites to offer remarkable experiences and super special privileges, beyond any other offers for foreign tourists, at The Mall Group’s department store. The collaboration is targeted to attract foreign tourists during June to August, which for many countries is the summer holiday period for schools.
Miss Voralak Tulaphorn; Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group Co., Ltd, stated “In response to the governmental policy in aiding to boost the gross national income and push for 2025 to be the year of tourism, The Mall Group has strategically implemented the collaboration with many of our partners in the tourism industry, to form a strong Tourism Ecosystem and expand the Tourism Network that would attract foreign tourists. We target to support the growth of the foreign tourist customer group, which, in the past, The Mall Group has already joined with our partners in the hotel industry, including over 100 partnering hotels, to offer the best experience and super special privileges for foreign tourists."
"Our latest collaboration is joining with 16 leading world-class airlines, including: Air China, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Japan Airlines, Nok Air, Qatar Airways, Shandong Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Spring Airlines, Starlux Airlines, Thai Airways, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Air. We have also joined with international payment platforms, such as VISA, and giants in the financial institution from China, including Alipay, Unionpay, and Wechat Pay. Moreover, we have also joined with Trip.com Group, the leading one-stop travel service platform for users all over the world, which will all serve to offer the ultimate impressive experience for all foreign tourists in all aspects and great special privileges from The Mall Group on a variety of platforms. We provide the ultimate convenience, whether customers would like to book their trips with Trip.com, buy air tickets from participating airlines, or reserve accommodation in partnering hotels, then they can pay through their VISA, Union Pay, Alipay, or WeChat Pay when shopping at our department stores to receive a variety of special privileges and offers like no other.”
Mr Kittiphong Sansomboon, Director of Customer & Marketing Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), stated “Thai Airways, Thailand’s national airline, is honored to partner with The Mall Group to form the complete Tourism Ecosystem. Tourism is one of the main contributors to Thailand’s GDP, bringing in the most income for the country. Thai Airways have already expanded flights to over 59 routes and is planning to expand to 2 new routes in July, which is Oslo and Milan, to accommodate the growing number of tourists.”
Mr Michael Liu, Vice President Trip.com Group, said “Trip.com is considered to be one of the largest OTA networks in the world available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. We have an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines. Our number of reservations through Trip.com during the summer holiday that is approaching this coming June to August is predicted to reach an all-time high, which is a good sign for the tourism industry. The partnership with The Mall Group will offer Trip.com Group customers additional special privileges from The Mall Group’s department stores and shopping centers and would be a considerable added benefit for customers who use our service.”
Mr Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Country Manager for Visa Thailand, said “Visa, as a world leader in digital payments and a longstanding partner with The Mall Group recognises the pivotal role that tourism plays in driving the country's economy. According to our most recent study on inbound tourism shopping is one of the top motivations for global travellers who intend to visit Thailand, with Bangkok continuing to be the top destination in the country. To enhance their travel experience and support our valued partner, The Mall Group, we are delighted to offer a special promotion exclusively for international visitors. Visa cardholders will receive a 200 baht gift voucher when spending 4,000 baht or more per receipt at Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon Department Store, or when they pay for dining with cumulative spend of 2,500 baht or more using Visa credit, debit or prepaid card issued by international financial institutions. Together with our partner, we aim to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences wherever and whenever they travel and pay with Visa."