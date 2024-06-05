The Mall Group joins 35 organizations to form tourism ecosystem and network targeting foreign tourists

Mr Kittiphong Sansomboon, Director of Customer & Marketing Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), stated “Thai Airways, Thailand’s national airline, is honored to partner with The Mall Group to form the complete Tourism Ecosystem. Tourism is one of the main contributors to Thailand’s GDP, bringing in the most income for the country. Thai Airways have already expanded flights to over 59 routes and is planning to expand to 2 new routes in July, which is Oslo and Milan, to accommodate the growing number of tourists.”

Mr Michael Liu, Vice President Trip.com Group, said “Trip.com is considered to be one of the largest OTA networks in the world available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. We have an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines. Our number of reservations through Trip.com during the summer holiday that is approaching this coming June to August is predicted to reach an all-time high, which is a good sign for the tourism industry. The partnership with The Mall Group will offer Trip.com Group customers additional special privileges from The Mall Group’s department stores and shopping centers and would be a considerable added benefit for customers who use our service.”

Mr Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Country Manager for Visa Thailand, said “Visa, as a world leader in digital payments and a longstanding partner with The Mall Group recognises the pivotal role that tourism plays in driving the country's economy. According to our most recent study on inbound tourism shopping is one of the top motivations for global travellers who intend to visit Thailand, with Bangkok continuing to be the top destination in the country. To enhance their travel experience and support our valued partner, The Mall Group, we are delighted to offer a special promotion exclusively for international visitors. Visa cardholders will receive a 200 baht gift voucher when spending 4,000 baht or more per receipt at Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and Paragon Department Store, or when they pay for dining with cumulative spend of 2,500 baht or more using Visa credit, debit or prepaid card issued by international financial institutions. Together with our partner, we aim to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences wherever and whenever they travel and pay with Visa."