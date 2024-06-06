BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE and artist Korakrit Arunanondchai curate ’nostalgia for unity’ art exhibition

BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE, a new art exhibition space stands as a beacon of creative energy and artistic innovation in the bustling heart of Yaowarat. Founded by the visionary Khun Marisa Chearavanont, this contemporary art exhibition space promises to be a haven for art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike. Officially opened in early 2024, BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE is currently hosting its exhibition titled 'nostalgia for unity'. This groundbreaking exhibition features the work of acclaimed Thai contemporary artist Korakrit Arunanondchai, offering visitors an immersive artistic experience that fosters a sense of interconnectedness. Co-curated by the esteemed trio of Stefano Rabolli Pansera, Mark Chearavanont and Gemmica Sinthawalai, the 'nostalgia for unity' exhibition promises to captivate and inspire audiences from 31 May to 31 October 2024.
Korakrit Arunanondchai participated in the Thailand Biennale's latest contemporary art exhibition in Chiang Rai Province in 2023. Korakrit delved into the complex intersection of beliefs, religion, and art, challenging viewers to question their own perceptions of these topics. His ability to seamlessly blend thoughts and soul-provoking concepts made him a standout artist. His diverse range of artistic creations, which includes painting, animation, photography, and performance art, have enthralled audiences worldwide.
Korakrit organizes the ‘nostalgia for unity’ exhibition around the subject of -negative space-. The exhibition evokes the viewer's experience of absence. Korakrit considers the intangible entity that resides in his work to be a 'Phoenix', with the script acting as a barrier between "things that are accepted" and "things that cannot be mentioned," which connect different dimensions of time between "people" and "things that are not seen," emphasizing the importance of silence and scripts that speak of the unspoken. These thoughts are like powerful energy, sparking conversations about the fragility and the brink of existence itself.
Korakrit's hallmark themes are explored in this exhibition, including the overlapping of beginnings and endings, decay and rebirth, and the relationship between individual enlightenment and shared spirituality. Korakrit intends to produce a work that connects the coexistence of prayers, intentions, and rituals in the thoughts and bodies of viewers as they go through the exhibition space.
The history of the Thai Watthana Panich building inspired Korakrit in his childhood before the building caught fire in 2001. The artist envisioned this building as a body that decays with time. His presentation is analogous to making a new heart for the original body using what remains inside the Thai Watthana Panich building. The exhibition brings together an installation shaped like a stage-like mass of substance, mantras are etched into the floor, and light is filtered via stained glass and smog. The show brings back recollections of the colors of air pollution found in science fiction and present reality. Korakrit’s homage to Thai Watthana Panich building is a stunning display of resilience in the face of destruction.
The exhibition ‘nostalgia for unity’ will be open for free viewing at BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE from 31 May to 31 October 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday). Follow the latest news and details at https://www.facebook.com/BangkokKunsthalle and https://www.instagram.com/bangkok_kunsthalle/ For transportation, take the MRT to Hua Lamphong Station, Exit 2, and park the car at the Hua Lamphong Train Station parking lot or Gorilla Parking (a 100-meter walk).