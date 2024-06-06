BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE and artist Korakrit Arunanondchai curate ’nostalgia for unity’ art exhibition

BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE, a new art exhibition space stands as a beacon of creative energy and artistic innovation in the bustling heart of Yaowarat. Founded by the visionary Khun Marisa Chearavanont, this contemporary art exhibition space promises to be a haven for art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike. Officially opened in early 2024, BANGKOK KUNSTHALLE is currently hosting its exhibition titled 'nostalgia for unity'. This groundbreaking exhibition features the work of acclaimed Thai contemporary artist Korakrit Arunanondchai, offering visitors an immersive artistic experience that fosters a sense of interconnectedness. Co-curated by the esteemed trio of Stefano Rabolli Pansera, Mark Chearavanont and Gemmica Sinthawalai, the 'nostalgia for unity' exhibition promises to captivate and inspire audiences from 31 May to 31 October 2024.

Korakrit Arunanondchai participated in the Thailand Biennale's latest contemporary art exhibition in Chiang Rai Province in 2023. Korakrit delved into the complex intersection of beliefs, religion, and art, challenging viewers to question their own perceptions of these topics. His ability to seamlessly blend thoughts and soul-provoking concepts made him a standout artist. His diverse range of artistic creations, which includes painting, animation, photography, and performance art, have enthralled audiences worldwide.