“Singha Drinking Water” collaborates with Care Bears for limited edition labels

“Singha Drinking Water” strengthens its market leadership via strategic collaborations, teaming up with the beloved global icon, Care Bears, for a new campaign: “Spreading Brightness with the Right Refreshment” This special edition features seven unique bear designs, each representing one day of the week, available for collectors. Besides, Singha is hosting the ‘Everyday Is A Care Day Presented by Singha Drinking Water’ event from June 12-18, 2024, at the Mega Bangna shopping center, Fashion Galleria Zone, Level 1, to share joy and happiness with everyone.
Mr. Thitiporn Thammaphimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., said that Singha Drinking Water prioritizes quality, cleanliness, and product safety while continuously building brand love and engagement to reinforce its position as the No.1 bottled water brand. Singha has been utilizing a collaboration strategy, partnering with globally well-known cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, My Little Pony, Frozen, Toy Story, and Doraemon over the years.
The latest collaboration with Care Bears introduces a limited edition label, Care Bears, loved by people worldwide for over 40 years, continuing to grow in popularity among consumers. The Care Bears' mission to spread care and share positivity aligns with Singha's brand values of delivering positive energy to Thai consumers. Accordingly, Singha Drinking Water features Care Bears on its limited edition labels under the concept “Spreading Brightness with the Right Refreshment,” targeting all age groups.
The Singha Care Bears bottles come in two sizes, each with seven designs: a 330ml bottle available in hypermarkets and supermarkets, and a 750ml bottle available in 7-Eleven convenience stores.
The designs include:
Moreover, the event ‘Everyday Is A Care Day Presented by Singha Drinking Water’ will feature photo spots with all seven Care Bears, a Photo Mission to capture pictures in all seven zones, stamp collection activities for a chance to win Care Bears with clawing machine, a photo booth, and the opportunity to trade points for ice cream via Singha Rewards. This event aims to create joyful moments and shared happiness for all families at Mega Bangna, Fashion Galleria Zone, Level 1, from June 12-18, 2024.