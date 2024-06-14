“Singha Drinking Water” collaborates with Care Bears for limited edition labels

The latest collaboration with Care Bears introduces a limited edition label, Care Bears, loved by people worldwide for over 40 years, continuing to grow in popularity among consumers. The Care Bears' mission to spread care and share positivity aligns with Singha's brand values of delivering positive energy to Thai consumers. Accordingly, Singha Drinking Water features Care Bears on its limited edition labels under the concept “Spreading Brightness with the Right Refreshment,” targeting all age groups.

The Singha Care Bears bottles come in two sizes, each with seven designs: a 330ml bottle available in hypermarkets and supermarkets, and a 750ml bottle available in 7-Eleven convenience stores.

The designs include:

Blue Bear (Grumpy Bear) promotes the message that it’s okay not to feel okay sometimes.

Red Bear (Love-A-Lot Bear) spreads love.

Yellow Bear (Funshine Bear) brings energetic sunshine every day.

Purple Bear (Share Bear) encourages sharing with others.

Orange Bear (Friend Bear) symbolizes friendliness.

Pink Bear (Cheer Bear) shares happiness and smiles.

Green Bear (Lucky Bear) spreads good luck.

Moreover, the event ‘Everyday Is A Care Day Presented by Singha Drinking Water’ will feature photo spots with all seven Care Bears, a Photo Mission to capture pictures in all seven zones, stamp collection activities for a chance to win Care Bears with clawing machine, a photo booth, and the opportunity to trade points for ice cream via Singha Rewards. This event aims to create joyful moments and shared happiness for all families at Mega Bangna, Fashion Galleria Zone, Level 1, from June 12-18, 2024.