PAT launches green, tech-driven development plan

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) recently revealed a new development strategy aimed at enhancing sustainability and the well-being of the community through the adoption of advanced technology and green energy.
Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, PAT’s Director General, said the ultimate goal is to transform the agency into a leader in sustainable management.
The initiative includes promoting a dust-reduction action plan, transitioning to electric power and accelerating the development of services leveraging modern technology.
“Environmental changes like global warming and pollution, especially fine dust particles or PM2.5, are impacting people’s lives in every sectors. The Transport Ministry, led by Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri, has called on all departments to adopt a ‘Green and Safe Transport’ policy to ensure access to safe and eco-friendly transport systems,” Kriengkrai said.
As part of the Transport Ministry, PAT recognises that it is their responsibility to provide environmentally friendly and safe transport options. The agency has responded by establishing environmental management policies, aiming to become a green port, which will enhance the quality of life for community residents. One such project promotes boat transport over truck transport, potentially reducing truck numbers by up to 1,000 vehicles.
PAT is also tackling the issue of PM2.5 (fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 microns in width) through several measures, including campaigns to turn off engines of Mechanical Handling Equipment when not moving, bringing dust levels down with high-pressure misting and monitoring black smoke from inbound and outbound trucks in the Bangkok Port area.
Recognising the importance of renewable energy, PAT has installed a solar roof system in its warehouse and Bangkok Port area, which is capable of generating 4.37Mwh/year of electricity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,547 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.
Additionally, PAT is upgrading Bangkok Port into becoming the regional logistics hub, supporting and managing goods to create added value. Projects such as a Free Zone Warehouse and Multimodal Transport and Distribution Center aim to reduce the cost of logistics and meet the needs of customers and businesses in the metropolitan area in a timely manner.
Looking ahead, PAT has developed a roadmap to support environmental development, including a master plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and control pollution. This includes transitioning Mechanical Handling Equipment to electric, adopting green building concepts and implementing energy-saving technology.
Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will also be integrated to enhance task completion speed, accuracy, security and efficiency.
“The primary goal is to develop operations and logistics services that align with PAT’s mission to improve societal standards of living and contribute positively to the community and environment,” Kriengkrai said.
In support of this mission, PAT recently procured two new rail-mounted shoreside gantry cranes with a lifting capacity of at least 40 metric tonnes to replace older models (No.17 and 18) at Coastal Berth (20F), making container loading and off-loading more efficient. This investment aims to lower costs and meet the needs of entrepreneurs, positioning PAT as a leading port with international standards, he said.