PAT launches green, tech-driven development plan

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) recently revealed a new development strategy aimed at enhancing sustainability and the well-being of the community through the adoption of advanced technology and green energy.

Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, PAT’s Director General, said the ultimate goal is to transform the agency into a leader in sustainable management.

The initiative includes promoting a dust-reduction action plan, transitioning to electric power and accelerating the development of services leveraging modern technology.

The initiative includes promoting a dust-reduction action plan, a transition to electric power and accelerated development of services leveraging the latest technology. This move aligns with the government’s broader sustainable development goals.

“Environmental changes like global warming and pollution, especially fine dust particles or PM2.5, are impacting people’s lives in every sectors. The Transport Ministry, led by Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri, has called on all departments to adopt a ‘Green and Safe Transport’ policy to ensure access to safe and eco-friendly transport systems,” Kriengkrai said.