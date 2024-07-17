Bridgewise launches AI-driven analysis for global ETFs and mutual funds

Bridgewise’s latest Fund Analysis solution is powered by dual AI technologies - machine learning analysis of the global equities it covers and a custom Micro Language Model (MLM). It is able to break down funds into their constituent assets and provide a detailed analysis of each one, as well as buy/sell recommendations. Furthermore, Bridgewise analysis can be provided in any language, helping to close barriers for global funds. This is particularly important in Asia, where diverse company structures and language barriers have deterred foreign investors.

Gaby Diamant, Co-Founder and CEO at Bridgewise, says, “Until now, fund analysts have faced a daunting challenge. There is no way for a human to provide a detailed fundamental analysis on each and every asset in popular funds, especially when some funds are composed of thousands of individual stocks. The time it would take to complete such an analysis could stretch to a full year or more. Our AI technologies not only allow for an unprecedented level of depth of fund analysis, but also nearly universal coverage of funds, each one with the same level of detailed analysis along with buy/sell recommendations for the individual stocks in the fund. This emphasizes the potential for AI to bridge the gap between available data and insightful analysis, enabling a more thorough understanding of market dynamics and investment opportunities.”

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI, says: “ETFs are increasingly gaining popularity with retail investors and financial advisors around the world providing simple, liquid, transparent, cost efficient, diversified exposure to global markets, regions, countries, themes. At the end of May our research reported the global ETFs industry has had 60 months or 5 years of consecutive monthly net inflows and the assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $12.89 trillion. Bridgewise is developing a solution to fill a growing need for detailed information about mutual funds and ETFs to allow retail investors to make fully informed decisions.”

For investors, the new fund analysis solution will provide a unique experience featuring interactive elements, contextual ratings, and other features designed to help them find investment opportunities that are completely aligned with their goals. Features include:

Holdings Analysis - detailed insights into every underlying asset and how fund holdings are distributed across sectors, countries, exposure and other factors.

Alternatives Analysis - Interactive comparisons of alternative funds make it easy for investors to choose the one that is right for them.

Buy/Sell Recommendations - Bridgewise provides recommendations for every security it analyzes, and does so with the necessary regulatory compliance.

Category Benchmarks - Standard industry metrics are given context through graded comparisons to category benchmarks, helping investors of any experience level.

Asset Discovery - Investors are guided to additional underlying assets from within the fund, allowing them to pursue additional opportunities.



[1] ETFGI, December 2023

[2] ETFGI, March 2024

