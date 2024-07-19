Em District shines on global stage with Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024

Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., remarked, “Winning the global Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a monumental milestone that affirms our commitment to developing Thailand's most elite shopping district. This accolade elevates Thai products and services to compete with the world's top cities. Em District, featuring Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere, is honored to be recognized as the epitome of luxury shopping. This award highlights our distinctive blend of three shopping centers in one, each offering unique luxury experiences."

"Em District excels with its premier shopping, diverse dining options ranging from global fine dining at Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay to popular Bib Gourmand Thai street food, a variety of entertainment including concerts at UOB Live, the vibrant new nightlife destination EM Wonder, and exceptional experience, solidifying its status as a world-class retail and entertainment hub. Our unwavering dedication to innovation and customer-centric development has garnered the loyalty of both local and international shoppers, culminating in this global recognition at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024.”