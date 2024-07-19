Em District shines on global stage with Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024

Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., remarked, “Winning the global Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a monumental milestone that affirms our commitment to developing Thailand's most elite shopping district. This accolade elevates Thai products and services to compete with the world's top cities. Em District, featuring Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere, is honored to be recognized as the epitome of luxury shopping. This award highlights our distinctive blend of three shopping centers in one, each offering unique luxury experiences."
"Em District excels with its premier shopping, diverse dining options ranging from global fine dining at Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay to popular Bib Gourmand Thai street food, a variety of entertainment including concerts at UOB Live, the vibrant new nightlife destination EM Wonder, and exceptional experience, solidifying its status as a world-class retail and entertainment hub. Our unwavering dedication to innovation and customer-centric development has garnered the loyalty of both local and international shoppers, culminating in this global recognition at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024.”
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, with a 16-year legacy, have honored over 5,000 luxury brands from 100 countries across various industries, including luxury hotels, fine dining, high-end real estate, and more. This year, alongside Em District, winners include W Dubai The Palm in the Beach Hotel category, Luxury Charter Madeira in Yacht Experience, Mokumeganeya in Jewelry, Parfums d‘Elmar in Fragrance, Palais Royal Restaurant Venezia in Fine Dining Cuisine, and Imperia Caviar in Caviar. The awards are judged on criteria such as reputation, craftsmanship, reliability, uniqueness, brand recognition, sustainability, customer experience, and comprehensive luxury lifestyle offerings.
“This award is a tremendous honor and a testament to Em District's status as a global luxury leader. It highlights the potential of Thailand's retail industry and our goal to position Thailand as a premier business and tourism hub,” Ms. Supaluck concluded.