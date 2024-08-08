Meet the \"Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024\" from August 16-18 at Hall 99, BITEC

A massive preparation for the Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024, organized by the PMG-Siam Health Joint Venture Co.,Ltd. Collaborate with both public and private agencies to establish a comprehensive exhibition of health products and services for more than 170 brands, as well as business matching, both domestic and overseas, award-winning activities, and seminars from experts, up-to-date health and medical technology trends throughout the event. The whole event is expected to generate a minimum of 100 million baht into the capital market. Event is from August 16th to 18th, 2567, Hall 99, BITEC.
Prof. Emeritus Dr. Somarch Wongkhomthong, Chairman of the Board of PMG-Siam Health Joint Venture Co., Ltd., talked about Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024 that “Business in wellness, healthcare, and health-related are drawing tremendous value. According to the GWI (Global Wellness Institute) estimation, the worldwide Wellness business market in 2024 will be $238.7 billion, and the market growth rate will reach 9% per annum until 2027 in Thailand. The value of the Wellness business in 2027 is expected to be no less than $1.5 billion. With an increasing aging population and people focusing more on health care, as well as healthcare covering a wider range of business sectors.
With the potential and growth opportunities of the Wellness Business, the corporate partnership, PMG-Siam Health Joint Venture Co.,Ltd., together with its government departments and private partners, includes the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Department Of Health Service Support, Department of Business Development (DBD), Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Department of Industrial Promotion (DIP), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) - Thailand, National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Agricultural Research Development Agency (Public Organization), Bio-Active Co., Ltd., Sahaphat Group, Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank). This event was organized to create opportunities to showcase business potential, as well as innovative health services and medical services in Thailand. More than 170 brands comprise 5 business groups, including WELLNESS, HEALTHCARE & BEAUTY, SILVER CARE BUSINESS, DIGITAL HEALTH, MEDICAL INDUSTRY, and BANK & INVESTOR, which is also a crucial force in supporting the government's policy to drive Thailand into the center of health and medical services of the world, as well as raising awareness of health care for the general public, providing Thai people with a healthier and better quality of life.
Then, Miss Narintip Viriyabanditkul, Chief Executive Officer of PMG-Siam Health Joint Venture Co.,Ltd. talked about the highlight of the event that "In addition to bringing together more than 170 health and medical boats, there are special events with the awarding of the Thai Wellness Awards (TiWA) and the award of Thai World Class Spa and Thai Massage by the Department of Health Services Support to upgrade the spa and Thai massage business to standards of quality and being renown to many nations around the world.”
More importantly, the Department of Business Development (DBD) has selected Spas, Beauty Clinics, Beauty and Healths, as well as the elderly care services and health-food products to join at DBD Wellness pavilion. Bringing together to create a lively joint and entertainment event, giveaway prices i.e. 100 Smart Watches, and a voucher in total of 120,000 baht. In addition, inside the booth, there are influencers, ‘Phee Fonfon Sorn Nong Du-lae Tua-aeng’ (@2fonfon2), Khun ‘SEEDAATVL’ and ‘P May Sar’, joining throughout the event.
For Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), with a concept of “Agri Plus Innovation for which innovative entrepreneurs, health and beauty from Thai agricultural products, will come together in the event, as well as bringing social commerce marketing gurus and Thai innovative agricultural enterprises that bring Thailand to the world market on the stage to share their knowledge and exchange their experiences in making a successful business. Under the topic "Making agricultural innovation into the international market". Entrepreneurs who want to upgrade their business, find new markets, increase innovation in their enterprises with support funding, should not miss out on this intensive workshop special to this event. Especially where only limited seats are available for businesses wishing to get rich and be successful.
Finally, “This year’s Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024 is a joint effort of both public and private agencies to promote and support for business groups related to WELLNESS, HEALTHCARE & BEAUTY, SILVER CARE BUSINESS, DIGITAL HEALTH, MEDICAL INDUSTRY and BANK & INVESTOR. Together, we are driving Thailand to become the world’s health and medical hub, as well as linking the wellness and healthcare networks sustainably. Within the event, there are also financial institutions that are ready to support funding for health business stakeholders.” said Miss Narintip.
Notably, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) also support in the in-event technological sector, as well as domestic and international Business Matching that wanted to expand partnerships in the health and Wellness business in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Kazakhstan, China, Cambodia, Myanmar, and the African countries group. And in business seminars, we are providing knowledge from experts and specialists to update health trends and modern medical technology throughout the event. The show is expected to generate - estimated - 100 million Baht in total of revolving funds.
We invite those who are looking for opportunities to invest in health care, interested in updating new health trends, to attend the event for free, and can register in advance via https://bizconnect.tceb.or.th/e/540/thailand-wellness-healthcare-expo-2024
For more information please contact tel. 08-6314-1482, Facebook: Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo, Line: https://lin.ee/OK6TAjT