Meet the \"Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024\" from August 16-18 at Hall 99, BITEC

Then, Miss Narintip Viriyabanditkul, Chief Executive Officer of PMG-Siam Health Joint Venture Co.,Ltd. talked about the highlight of the event that "In addition to bringing together more than 170 health and medical boats, there are special events with the awarding of the Thai Wellness Awards (TiWA) and the award of Thai World Class Spa and Thai Massage by the Department of Health Services Support to upgrade the spa and Thai massage business to standards of quality and being renown to many nations around the world.”

More importantly, the Department of Business Development (DBD) has selected Spas, Beauty Clinics, Beauty and Healths, as well as the elderly care services and health-food products to join at DBD Wellness pavilion. Bringing together to create a lively joint and entertainment event, giveaway prices i.e. 100 Smart Watches, and a voucher in total of 120,000 baht. In addition, inside the booth, there are influencers, ‘Phee Fonfon Sorn Nong Du-lae Tua-aeng’ (@2fonfon2), Khun ‘SEEDAATVL’ and ‘P May Sar’, joining throughout the event.

For Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), with a concept of “Agri Plus Innovation for which innovative entrepreneurs, health and beauty from Thai agricultural products, will come together in the event, as well as bringing social commerce marketing gurus and Thai innovative agricultural enterprises that bring Thailand to the world market on the stage to share their knowledge and exchange their experiences in making a successful business. Under the topic "Making agricultural innovation into the international market". Entrepreneurs who want to upgrade their business, find new markets, increase innovation in their enterprises with support funding, should not miss out on this intensive workshop special to this event. Especially where only limited seats are available for businesses wishing to get rich and be successful.

Finally, “This year’s Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2024 is a joint effort of both public and private agencies to promote and support for business groups related to WELLNESS, HEALTHCARE & BEAUTY, SILVER CARE BUSINESS, DIGITAL HEALTH, MEDICAL INDUSTRY and BANK & INVESTOR. Together, we are driving Thailand to become the world’s health and medical hub, as well as linking the wellness and healthcare networks sustainably. Within the event, there are also financial institutions that are ready to support funding for health business stakeholders.” said Miss Narintip.

Notably, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) also support in the in-event technological sector, as well as domestic and international Business Matching that wanted to expand partnerships in the health and Wellness business in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Kazakhstan, China, Cambodia, Myanmar, and the African countries group. And in business seminars, we are providing knowledge from experts and specialists to update health trends and modern medical technology throughout the event. The show is expected to generate - estimated - 100 million Baht in total of revolving funds.

We invite those who are looking for opportunities to invest in health care, interested in updating new health trends, to attend the event for free, and can register in advance via https://bizconnect.tceb.or.th/e/540/thailand-wellness-healthcare-expo-2024

For more information please contact tel. 08-6314-1482, Facebook: Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo, Line: https://lin.ee/OK6TAjT